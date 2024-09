When we polled hairdressers about the haircut of the autumn, most mentioned the bob (really, a classic more than a trend). The specific style of bob should be personalised to your hair type and texture. However, if your hair is straight or wavy, R+Co stylist and VP of creative development Adam Federico says that the trending cut of the moment is the razor bob. It is cut, at least in part, with a razor instead of scissors to achieve blunt lines and more movement. The effect? Federico calls it “a more textured, lived-in look” and “less fussy” than a traditional bob. “I think of it as a little bit rock ‘n’ roll,” he explains. “It can have an edge, or it can feel bohemian. It’s more modern with a softer, more dynamic texture.”