All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While we’re not entering a new calendar year just yet, the start of September feels like a ceremonial shift — and we're leaning in. With summer coming to a close, maybe you're reflecting on how it went, posting your favourite moments on Instagram or thinking about what you want to bring into autumn. If you’re anything like me and my split ends, you're due a haircut and feeling ready to shed the dead weight and start afresh. But the big question is: What exactly do you want to do with your hair?
I've learned that some of the best haircuts are made in the planning phase, well before you plop into the salon chair. Most stylists recommend coming to your appointment with reference photos and a clear understanding of what you want. So with that in mind, we’re bringing you an inspiration board of trending haircuts. From the effortless and air-dried “kicked” bob to the soft “skinny fringe” and the protective style of the moment (“Bora Bora braids”), let these photos and trend predictions set your next haircut in motion.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Razor Bob
When we polled hairdressers about the haircut of the autumn, most mentioned the bob (really, a classic more than a trend). The specific style of bob should be personalised to your hair type and texture. However, if your hair is straight or wavy, R+Co stylist and VP of creative development Adam Federico says that the trending cut of the moment is the razor bob. It is cut, at least in part, with a razor instead of scissors to achieve blunt lines and more movement. The effect? Federico calls it “a more textured, lived-in look” and “less fussy” than a traditional bob. “I think of it as a little bit rock ‘n’ roll,” he explains. “It can have an edge, or it can feel bohemian. It’s more modern with a softer, more dynamic texture.”
Before opting for a razor bob, like this one on Yesly, it’s important to consider that the cut may require more frequent touch-ups due to its textured nature. For styling, Federico recommends a texturising paste or spray (we love Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray, £30.95) to deliver a little bit of grit and separation. A generous spitz of dry shampoo through your ends could also work.
The Midi Bob
Another trend starting to peak this autumn is the “midi” bob, a slightly longer, grown-out version of the Italian bob. For the uninitiated, the Italian bob is a chin-length chop often flipped to one side for volume and shape. The midi bob, by contrast, falls a bit longer, hovering just above the shoulders. But like the Italian bob, it's often parted to one side to encourage a ‘90s-inspired, supermodel volume.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Old money” is what London-based hairstylist and colourist Suzi Angelina calls this specific look: a midi bob paired with creamy sand blonde colour. Given the amount of likes her old money hair post has racked up (432,000 and climbing), we're predicting both the midi bob and cream blonde colour will be popular requests throughout autumn.
The Clavi-Cut
The clavi-cut — a haircut falling at the clavicle or collarbone — is a modern, cooler version of the humble lob (long bob). Celebrity stylist Mara Roszak recently posted the quintessential clavi-cut on actress Zoe Saldaña. “The front sections are cut slightly shorter than the back sections, which further emphasises the collarbone,” explains Federico of the cut, which has the structure and shape of a classic bob but with more length. “It provides enough length to experiment with various styles, while still maintaining the ease and chicness of a shorter cut,” adds Federico. “It’s perfect for those who want a manageable length without committing to a shorter bob.”
For a clavi-cut, Federico recommends adding a moisturising leave-in cream to your hair routine. Specifically, he uses R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Crème, £24.50. “This product will help maintain the cut's sleek look and enhance its natural movement, ensuring your hair always looks polished and shiny, never dull,” he says.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Skinny Fringe
A skinny fringe is soft and wispy like this one on Harper Brand. It's not a curtain fringe but a very thin fringe, more like a few short pieces that will flutter around the hairline. “A few pieces are shorter in the middle to help push longer pieces out to frame the eyes and cheekbones,” explains hairstylist Marwa Bashir. They can work on any cut, from a bob to a long cut, and as Bashir explains, they can be easily blended in to add dimension around the eyes.
For styling, Bashir says that most people find it helpful to style their shorter skinny fringe pieces using a round brush and a hairdryer or blowdry brush. If your hair is prone to frizz, consider an air-dry cream (like Hershesons Almost Everything Cream, £14) to keep the fringe from lifting in the humidity or rain.
“Bora Bora” Braids
One of the chicest braiding trends we've seen blow up this summer is aptly being referred to as “Bora Bora” braids. The versatile protective style, a nod to the tropical destination, was coined by New Jersey hairstylist Omobolanle Ajao, who shares her technique on Instagram.
Like goddess braids, Bora Bora braids offer an effortless hybrid between wavy sew-ins and wispy pick-and-drop micro braids. “They give a more voluminous appearance [compared to] similar braids and also show less scalp,” adds Federico. Not just for the beach, stylists and braiding experts predict we'll see these braids peak in popularity through the autumn as those beyond the influencer crowd try them on. Look to Toni Bravo for inspiration.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The “Kicked” Bob
The “kicked” bob is equal parts cut and styling. “The kicked bob features slight flips at the ends, where the hair curves upward,” explains Marie Nino, an NYC-based hairstylist and colourist. A kicked-out bob is an above-the-shoulder, almost one-length square bob. “The only layers are usually very light around the face with a blunt end to the rest. This type of cut allows the hair to naturally ‘kick out’ or slightly flip naturally,” adds Bashir. Look to this cut by Laura Polko.
What's great about this cut is that, in most cases, it will style itself — with a tiny bit of direction. An air-dry product (like Ouai Air Dry Foam, £26) will prep your hair and moisturise it to defend against frizzing. Then while your hair is wet, tuck it behind your ears, lightly scrunch, and air-dry. Who said short hair isn't easy to style?