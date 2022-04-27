The 10 Wayfair Hidden Gems Currently In Our Carts

Anyone who has ever approached the retailer’s pages with a mission to find a specific piece — or stumbled across something so unnecessarily stylish that they couldn’t believe their eyes — knows a diamond in the Way-rough when they see one. It’s anything so perfectly functional and sharply-priced that you find yourself looking around and wondering out loud: “Why don't more people know about this fabulous product?” Or, it’s that cooler-than-it-needs-to-be accent piece that you can’t wait to put out on display and smugly inform visitors that it’s actually from Wayfair. We’ve had our fair share of these too-good-to-be-true moments while cruising around the site — and if you know us, you know that we do not gatekeep when it comes to shopping. So prepare yourself for garden furniture sets, statement rugs, floor lamps, and more Wayfair hidden gems residing in our living spaces and at the top of our wish lists, below.