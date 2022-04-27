The 10 Wayfair Hidden Gems Currently In Our Carts

Alexandra Polk, Esther Newman
Photo Courtesy of Wayfair.
Wayfair is the endless, questionably organised, and generally delight-inducing hub that hides a million treasures — both small and large — for our dwellings. This legendary online warehouse is packed to the brim with essential home goods, valuable non-essentials, and absolutely nutty decor that would make any shopaholic weak in the knees. Or, you know, log into their Paypal accounts (via auto-filled passwords, of course). And while there is certainly a slew of marquee greatest hits for which the retailer is known — one era-defining home office chair earned an MVP Award from Most Wanted in 2020 — beyond that sea of upholstery lies an unopened treasure chest full of hidden gems that we are officially bringing to the surface. 
Anyone who has ever approached the retailer’s pages with a mission to find a specific piece — or stumbled across something so unnecessarily stylish that they couldn’t believe their eyes — knows a diamond in the Way-rough when they see one. It’s anything so perfectly functional and sharply-priced that you find yourself looking around and wondering out loud: “Why don't more people know about this fabulous product?” Or, it’s that cooler-than-it-needs-to-be accent piece that you can’t wait to put out on display and smugly inform visitors that it’s actually from Wayfair. We’ve had our fair share of these too-good-to-be-true moments while cruising around the site — and if you know us, you know that we do not gatekeep when it comes to shopping. So prepare yourself for garden furniture sets, statement rugs, floor lamps, and more Wayfair hidden gems residing in our living spaces and at the top of our wish lists, below.

Submit your own secret Wayfair scores here.

Blue Elephant Kitchen Island, £389.99 £267.99

Blue Elephant
Kitchen Island
£267.99£389.99
Wayfair
Lacking kitchen surfaces and storage? This amazing kitchen island does it all. Plus, the dark wood will look sleek and stylish in any space.

Zipcode Design Ava Framed Full Length Mirror, £112.99 £95.99

Zipcode Design
Ava Framed Full Length Mirror
£95.99£112.99
Wayfair
Honestly, it's hard to find a full length mirror this nice under £100. We love the unique shape and cool, distressed gold finish of this piece from Zipcode Design.
Metro Lane Rossford Rattan 2 Person Seating Group, £194.99 £174.99

Metro Lane
Rossford Rattan 2 Person Seating Group
£174.99£194.99
Wayfair
Two beautiful rattan garden chairs and a matching table for under £200? Sign us up.

Langley Street Piper High Pile Moroccan Diamond Cream Rug, £139.99 £105.99

Langley Street
Piper High Pile Moroccan Diamond Cream Rug
£105.99£139.99
Wayfair
A cosy, boho-chic touch to any room.

Mercury Row Phinnaeus Chair, £299.99 £239.99

Mercury Row
Phinnaeus
£239.99£299.99
Wayfair
Just imagine curling up here with a good book and a big cup of tea on a rainy day? We're doing it right now...

Williston Forge Madson Arched Floor Lamp, £172.99 £125.99

Williston Forge
Madson 190cm Arched Floor Lamp
£125.99£172.99
Wayfair
We're loving the industrial vibes of this exposed wall lamp — a true statement piece.

Zipcode Design Brumley Bedside Table, £55.99 £37.99

Zipcode Design
Brumley Bedside Table
£37.99£55.99
Wayfair
No floor space in your bedroom? No problem. This handy wall-mounted bedside table fits all your essentials: coffee mug, phone and book.

Dakota Fields Ayden Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, £155.99 £118.99

Dakota Fields
Ayden Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
£118.99£155.99
Wayfair
Sure, not the cheapest piece to snap up in the Way Day sale, but imagine how great it would be to have one of these come winter?
Hykkon Wimberly Metal Plant Pot, £51.99 £45.99

Hykkon
Wimberly Metal Plant Pot
£45.99£51.99
Wayfair
Elevate your house plant collection, literally.

Sandra Standard Bookcase, £144.99 £125.99

Zipcode Design
Sandra Standard Bookcase
£125.99£144.99
Wayfair
Why store your books in a standard bookcase when you can have something fun and funky like this?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.