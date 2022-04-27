The 10 Wayfair Hidden Gems Currently In Our Carts

Wayfair is the endless, questionably organised, and generally delight-inducing hub that hides a million treasures — both small and large — for our dwellings. This legendary online warehouse is packed to the brim with essential home goods, valuable non-essentials, and absolutely nutty decor that would make any shopaholic weak in the knees. Or, you know, log into their Paypal accounts (via auto-filled passwords, of course). And while there is certainly a slew of marquee greatest hits for which the retailer is known — one era-defining home office chair earned an MVP Award from Most Wanted in 2020 — beyond that sea of upholstery lies an unopened treasure chest full of hidden gems that we are officially bringing to the surface.
Anyone who has ever approached the retailer’s pages with a mission to find a specific piece — or stumbled across something so unnecessarily stylish that they couldn’t believe their eyes — knows a diamond in the Way-rough when they see one. It’s anything so perfectly functional and sharply-priced that you find yourself looking around and wondering out loud: “Why don't more people know about this fabulous product?” Or, it’s that cooler-than-it-needs-to-be accent piece that you can’t wait to put out on display and smugly inform visitors that it’s actually from Wayfair. We’ve had our fair share of these too-good-to-be-true moments while cruising around the site — and if you know us, you know that we do not gatekeep when it comes to shopping. So prepare yourself for garden furniture sets, statement rugs, floor lamps, and more Wayfair hidden gems residing in our living spaces and at the top of our wish lists, below.
Lacking kitchen surfaces and storage? This amazing kitchen island does it all. Plus, the dark wood will look sleek and stylish in any space.
Honestly, it's hard to find a full length mirror this nice under £100. We love the unique shape and cool, distressed gold finish of this piece from Zipcode Design.
Two beautiful rattan garden chairs and a matching table for under £200? Sign us up.
A cosy, boho-chic touch to any room.
Just imagine curling up here with a good book and a big cup of tea on a rainy day? We're doing it right now...
We're loving the industrial vibes of this exposed wall lamp — a true statement piece.
No floor space in your bedroom? No problem. This handy wall-mounted bedside table fits all your essentials: coffee mug, phone and book.
Sure, not the cheapest piece to snap up in the Way Day sale, but imagine how great it would be to have one of these come winter?
Elevate your house plant collection, literally.
Why store your books in a standard bookcase when you can have something fun and funky like this?
