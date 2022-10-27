Everything Our Editors Are Buying In Wayfair’s Biggest Sale, Right This… Way

Wayfair's biggest sale used to be a once-a-year event, but there's no telling who or what is popping up for a way-too-early-to-be-Black-Friday shopping event this year. And yes, that includes Wayfair, who is back with what we've dubbed Way Day 2.0. While you might not have been waiting in anticipation for it, there are still plenty of reasons to shop, and by "plenty" we mean thousands upon thousands of insane-in-the-membrane deals on all things home-related.
And since this Way Day might have caught you off guard a bit, we have a solution. Instead of scrolling endlessly, you can quickly see what your faithful Most Wanted team most wants to add to their carts this time around. Ahead, six R29 editors spilled on the décor, kitchen, furniture, and more that they're eyeing during Way Day, which ends tomorrow, October 27, at midnight.
From extreme markdowns (we're talking up to 80% off) on outdoor essentials to diamonds in the rough from top-tier brands, there are a plethora of upgraded finds and hidden gems to be carted up on Way Day, so there’s never been a better moment to refresh your space. Oh, and did we mention that everything ships free?
Ahead, peruse 15 editor-approved finds sourced straight from our own virtual wish lists — just know these goods won’t stick around for long.
