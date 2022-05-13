The Collab We Never Knew We Needed: Our Place & Selena Gomez

As the kids would say, we did not have actress, singer, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez collabing with Our Place on our 2022 bingo cards — but we accept it with open arms. Some recognise her as a Disney legend and star of Wizards Of Waverly Place, others know her as the founder and face of best-selling makeup brand Rare Beauty. We can even call her an amateur chef thanks to her cooking show, and, as of today, we can now deem Gomez a colourful cookware aficionado. Because, after bonding over a mutual respect for home-cooked meals, she and Our Place founder Shiza Shahid concocted two brand new eye-catching colourways available on site now: Azul and Rosa. (Set to ship early July!)
Advertisement
An Our Place representative tells Refinery29 that Azul "brings a playful pop to every kitchen," and Rosa's juicy hues took inspiration from Gomez's favourite bold Rare Beauty lip shade. The list of Always Pan colourways is ever-growing, and this time, the brand dipped a selection of its Essentials Collection in both the "Selena-selected" electric blue and berry pink pigments. In addition to the internet's favourite ceramic, non-toxic, and 8-in-1 Always Pan, you can nab the Perfect Pot, Knife Trio, Drinking Glasses, Main Plates, Side Plates, and Our Place's debut budget-friendly combo, the Dinner At Selena Bundle, in either limited-edition options. Unlike the retailer's £220 Dinner For 4 package that includes four porcelain plates, four nesting bowls, four stackable glasses, and the beloved Always Pan, the actress' selection takes a more concise approach with the Always Pan, Drinking Glasses, and Main Plates all for £185.
“
This collection is designed for home-cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products.
selena gomez
”
Advertisement
From sustainable packaging to non-toxic ceramic coatings, multi-functional kitchen essentials, and more, Our Place has solidified its spot as a cult-favourite indie cookware brand. Head over to its site now to scoop up an Azul Always Pan that replaces eight pieces of cookware — fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, and spoon rest. Or pick up an equally efficient and oven-safe Rosa Perfect Pot that boils, crisps, bakes, braises, roasts, steams, strains, pours, serves, and stores all the meals you can think of. Of course, you can also grab a sleek Drinking Glasses set or handy Knife Trio in both colours as well and revel in a colourful-yet-cohesive kitchen. The choice is yours, but knowing Gomez's dedicated fans, we'd act fast — your favourite colourway might not be in stock in for long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.