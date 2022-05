The Collab We Never Knew We Needed: Our Place & Selena Gomez

From sustainable packaging to non-toxic ceramic coatings, multi-functional kitchen essentials, and more, Our Place has solidified its spot as a cult-favourite indie cookware brand. Head over to its site now to scoop up an Azul Always Pan that replaces eight pieces of cookware — fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, and spoon rest. Or pick up an equally efficient and oven-safe Rosa Perfect Pot that boils, crisps, bakes, braises, roasts, steams, strains, pours, serves, and stores all the meals you can think of. Of course, you can also grab a sleek Drinking Glasses set or handy Knife Trio in both colours as well and revel in a colourful-yet-cohesive kitchen. The choice is yours, but knowing Gomez's dedicated fans, we'd act fast — your favourite colourway might not be in stock in for long.