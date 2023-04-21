Money Diary: An Emergency Services Advisor On 34.5k

Housing costs: £825 for a room in a shared house. This will hopefully be quite a bit lower soon.

Loan payments: £54 for my student loan and £67 for my postgraduate loan, taken straight out of my paycheque.

Pension? I pay £187.12 into my pension each month and my employer pays in £477.87 (one of the major perks of public service).

Savings? I have just over £10,000 split across my accounts. I try and save £650 a month and split this between a normal ISA, a Lifetime ISA and a couple of sinking funds for things like travel and birthday gifts.

Utilities: These are all included in my monthly rent payment for now.

All other monthly payments: £44 gym/swimming membership, £23 dental insurance, £9.35 prescription medication. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £3.99 Feel Better app.