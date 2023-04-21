Money Diary: An Emergency Services Advisor On 34.5k

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 25-year-old emergency services advisor living in the southeast of England. I joined the emergency services when I left university at 22 and have jumped roles a couple of times in the past few years. I’ve lived in a house-share with five housemates for nearly four years but I just handed in my notice because I’m moving in with my boyfriend (B). I’ll miss them a lot and I’m nervous to live with a (slightly messy) boy for the first time but I’m excited to spend more time with B and less time trying to get hold of our landlord.
I’m trying to be better with money as I used to impulse-buy when I was stressed. I’ve learned that meditating is much better for me and my purse in the long run. I definitely struggle with guilt when I spend money on going out to eat and planning trips but I’m trying to balance enjoying my 20s with saving up for the future."
Occupation: Tactical advisor
Industry: Emergency services
Age: 25
Location: Southeast
Salary: £34,545
Paycheque amount: £2,000-£2,100 (this varies depending on how many miles I travelled the previous month).
Number of housemates: Five (although this will change in a couple of weeks when I move in with B).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £825 for a room in a shared house. This will hopefully be quite a bit lower soon.
Loan payments: £54 for my student loan and £67 for my postgraduate loan, taken straight out of my paycheque.
Pension? I pay £187.12 into my pension each month and my employer pays in £477.87 (one of the major perks of public service).
Savings? I have just over £10,000 split across my accounts. I try and save £650 a month and split this between a normal ISA, a Lifetime ISA and a couple of sinking funds for things like travel and birthday gifts.
Utilities: These are all included in my monthly rent payment for now.
All other monthly payments: £44 gym/swimming membership, £23 dental insurance, £9.35 prescription medication. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £3.99 Feel Better app.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did an undergraduate degree and then a one-year master’s degree straight after. I was the first person in my immediate family to participate in higher education. I took out student loans, worked during the summer holidays and did student tours and talks between my lectures (sometimes for money but usually for the promise of a free lunch).
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I don’t remember many conversations about money when I was growing up but this means that I was incredibly lucky to grow up not really worrying about money. My parents owned their own business and although I knew that my dad was a bit of a frivolous spender, it was only when they divorced last year that I discovered that money was a big source of tension. This is why I’m keen that my boyfriend and I talk about it openly when we live together.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out at 18 to go to university. I’ve never moved back permanently but I did stay at home in the university holidays and I sort of moved back for four months in 2020 when I struggled with my mental health in lockdown.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I became responsible for all my day-to-day spending when I moved out at 18. I’m definitely not completely financially independent (my parents still cover my car insurance and my phone bill on family plans). I plan to take these over when I move and am spending less of my income on rent.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was helping out with dance and drama classes at the theatre school I trained with. I was 14 and got paid in cash in little brown envelopes. At the time it seemed like a great deal because I was doing something I loved and also getting money to spend in New Look when I got the bus to the nearest town.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, all the time. I know that I’m very fortunate to be in a relatively stable financial situation and to have some savings behind me but I stress about the cost of living and definitely doomscroll the news a bit too much.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
I inherited a bit of money when my grandad passed away years ago, which my mum put straight into a savings account until I was older. I don’t remember exactly how much this was but I used it to pay for driving lessons when I was 17.