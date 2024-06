Venus Is In Cancer So Grab The Tissues & Prepare To Feel Your Feels

It's essential to be careful about who you surround yourself with during Venus' crabwalk in Cancer. Our feelings can get hurt easily so we need people who bring out the best in us and support us unconditionally. Since Venus in Cancer is a nurturing and loving astrological combination, it's vital to receive loyalty and affection after giving the same to friends, family and lovers. Venus in Cancer is empathetic, which could lead us to take on the burdens and struggles of those we care about. We’ll cry with others, be selfless, reliable, strong-willed yet gentle and protective. Tending to our own emotional gardens may come second but they should be a priority to ensure we’re not over-pouring and over-giving our emotional and monetary resources to others. Try to set boundaries.