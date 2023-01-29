It can help you determine what the best course is for your situation if you have been observant about your friend's history, particularly their background and how they've been treated by others in the past. Early experiences often can be good markers for how they're going to be with others. So if you've observed that they get very anxious when a boyfriend ghosts, then you might take that as a clue as to how you might handle this sort of friendship shift. On the contrary, if they have appreciated when people have been forthright about the end, then that also can be taken as a hint. It's not a certainty that they're going to behave similarly but past events can often give us clues.