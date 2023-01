The way you approach it really needs to be evaluated in the context of the friendship itself. Ask yourself what is comfortable for you as an individual and how you anticipate the other person might feel about it. Empathy is really important here and could lead to either option. For example, brutal honesty is actually really appreciated by some people and if they don't know why something is happening, they will rack their brains and it will be agonising for them. So why don't you let them know your reasons as that's how you've known them to process things better? Other people are extremely sensitive and don't want to hear that there's a rift and so will fare better with a gradual withdrawal. I guess what I'm saying is there are lots of permutations and, generally, it's very helpful to take it with your needs and the other person's needs in mind.