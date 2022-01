Are We All Having An Existential Crisis Right Now? Yes? Great.

Although your instinct may be to push away these uncomfortable thoughts and feelings, Dr. Breland-Noble suggests setting aside time to let yourself really feel them; you can even use a daily calendar alert or an app like Breethe (which Dr. Breland-Noble has worked with before and which she uses) to remind yourself to check in. “The more you give yourself an opportunity to take stock of what you’re feeling each day, the more you can attend to your feelings and the better you can manage them,” Dr. Breland-Noble explains. "I always tell people that feelings are our guide, so we want to use the feelings we have within an existential crisis to move us forward." (Prevention is more effective at managing your mental health than intervention, she adds, so keep up with these strategies even when you're feeling more balanced.)