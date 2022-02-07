Is Job Sharing The Future Of Flexible Work?

Tia (now 23, living and working in London) got her first job at a fishmonger aged 16. It was a job share with another young person and allowed her to continue her studies, which she welcomed. She was able to build up some savings while still living at home and it worked for the employer, too. But Tia remembers feeling annoyed at her coworker because they were getting along better with the full-time staff. This touches on the person-centric problems and anxieties that seem an obvious side-effect of sharing your role with another human. "If it was the right person I would feel comfortable letting go of control but then there is a possibility I would be anxious about it too – what if the other person is actually better than me? Or fucking up the job?" she says. "The role I’m in now, I’m not particularly passionate about so I would absolutely welcome a job share so I could go off and do other things for the rest of the week, knowing that my day job was being taken care of."