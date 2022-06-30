I’m A Butch Woman & Feel Unsafe In Women’s Toilets Because Of Transphobes

What makes a woman? I don’t know that I have a solid definition. What I do know is that in all the ways that make me a so-called 'wrong' woman, I am still a woman, defined by me and no one else. My sense of my own womanhood has never been challenged by another person’s womanhood, nor by their understanding of their own gender. We are not all the same, we do not all live the same lives, we will not all have the same experiences of womanhood. If we are creating safe spaces for women, then that must include all women, precisely because of the infinite variety of our experiences.