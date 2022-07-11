“No Closure, No Healing” – The Legacy Of Ireland’s Mother And Baby Institutions

Her voice was filled with longing when she spoke about her baby Niall. “He was beautiful,” she said, recalling his dark hair and eyelashes, the golden tone of his skin. “I used to lie there staring at him… It was like nothing else mattered around me,” she said. She cared for him for weeks in the mother and baby institution, arranging for a photo to be taken of him in a yellow sleepsuit, a picture she has kept to this day.