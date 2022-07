“No Closure, No Healing” – The Legacy Of Ireland’s Mother And Baby Institutions

When an independent inquiry was called in Ireland in 2014 into Bessborough and 13 other institutions – the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation – Terri welcomed the opportunity to give evidence and put on record how her experiences had affected her. Seven years later, in January 2021, the Commission released its final report. It concluded that there was little evidence of forced adoptions in the institutions and no evidence that women and girls were forced to enter them. The findings were based on a small number of testimonies and sparked months of controversy in Ireland. Some survivors said they were retraumatised by the outcome.