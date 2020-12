I look back on the 10-ish years that it has taken to transform into a family of three, and I see that it was all part of the plan. It may not be easy, but it has made us so appreciative of what we have now. And I think in many ways, we had to wait until she was ready to join our family. We had to work on our relationship. We also had to save money. We were broke in graduate school and couldn’t have afforded the thousands of dollars it cost to adopt our daughter . We also had to wait to meet the right birth parents. They had to be comfortable and brave enough to first choose adoption and then choose us to be her parents. For that, I’m beyond grateful.