6 p.m. — Dinner time! I feed the baby while simultaneously getting dinner ready. K. takes some of the kids out for a walk with our two dogs. While I get dinner (summer corn pasta with shrimp) ready, I also watch over homework and listen to NPR's Code Switch podcast. Once the dog-walking crew is back, we eat and do scripture lessons. K. was raised Christian and I was raised Hindu. Rather than raise our kids strictly in a certain religion, we choose a theme every week (like "Honesty" or "Anger") and find scriptures, stories, and lessons from both of our religions to share with the kids. It's worked great for our family and has allowed us to share the positive aspects of both of our beliefs.