I Had My Hair “Weatherproofed” For Spring & It Was The Best Decision

If you had the opportunity to keep your hair perpetually glossy, effortlessly manageable and frizz-free — no matter the weather — would you take it? I asked myself the same question when I first heard about Fabriq Reset, a revolutionary hair treatment currently sweeping UK hair salons.
Call me a magpie for good branding, but it was the word “weatherproof” that instantly caught my eye, especially considering we can often experience all four seasons in one day. You see, my thick, wavy hair falls flat at the mere mention of rain and frizzes up at the first sign of humidity. No matter how many smoothing serums or high-tech hairsprays I incorporate into my routine, my hair seems to have a mind of its own.
That's why, when it comes to so-called “next-generation” hair treatments, I'm always first in line. I've tried a smoothing treatment curiously named “hair Botox” and countless Brazilian blowdries over the years — but Fabriq stood out, not least because an army of hairstylists was already singing its praises.
What is the Fabriq Reset treatment and what are the benefits?
I headed to the London-based hair salon Brooks and Brooks, where advanced stylist and Fabriq Reset expert Libby talked me through the treatment: “Fabriq Reset smooths and strengthens dry, damaged hair using hydrolyzed vegetable, wheat and soy proteins, plus moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, rice extracts and vegan keratin amino acids,” Libby told me. Those wary of certain chemicals in smoothing hair treatments might be relieved to know that Fabriq is free from formaldehyde, a harsh substance that can cause skin irritation and burns.
This also makes styling easier after showering — something that's a real challenge for me: “Fabriq is infused with functionalized proteins — a groundbreaking technology that strengthens hair from the inside out, leaving it smooth, manageable and resilient,” Barnett adds. Plus, with less breakage, hair can grow longer, too.
Without diving into a full biology lesson, Fabriq founder and hairdresser Jez Barnett explains that the treatment smooths hair and combats moisture by disrupting the magnetic attraction between salt bonds. As a result, hair becomes stronger and healthier, he says, making it more resistant to moisture since there are no weak areas for it to penetrate.
How does Fabriq Reset work?
The process started with a quick 5-minute shampoo, and then Libby mixed two products — Turbo and Reset — to activate the Fabriq Reset formula. Turbo smooths the strands, while Reset combats the effects of moisture to minimize frizz. Coating every strand of my shoulder-length hair took around 30 minutes, but the application process will vary depending on your hair’s length and thickness. Unlike other treatments I’ve had, this one didn’t make my scalp tingle, nor did it emit an unbearable smell.
Next, a plastic cap was placed on my hair while the treatment sat for 45 minutes to an hour, but unlike other hair treatments I’ve had, this one isn’t a simple wash-off-and-go. Instead, Libby blasted my drenched hair with heat from a hairdryer for about 10 minutes to further activate the treatment.
Then came a five-minute rinse, followed by a meticulous blowdry and an even more precise straightening to lock everything in. The entire process takes around four hours, but those with waves or curls may need a bit longer. Happily, Fabriq Reset works for all hair types.
@hollie_hb_hair I just love this treatment it is just amazing - check out this video showing the first pass of the irons and watch the frizz be gone and the shine replace it! Everytime I use it on every head of hair I do it on I always am wowed by the results 🤩@Fabriq #holliehbhair #freelancehairdresser #hampshirehairdresser #homesalon #smoothhair #fabriqhairtreatment #obsessed ♬ Pretty (Sped Up) - MEYY
Is Fabriq Reset any good?
The term "game-changer" is often overused in beauty, but it’s the only way to accurately describe Fabriq Reset. My hair feels soft yet strong, and while split ends can't be repaired, their appearance has been significantly minimised, allowing me to go longer without a trim. I’ve lost count of how many times friends, family, colleagues, and even strangers have complimented my hair's shine. It boasts a glossy sheen usually only achieved by lamellar water or a professional dye job.
What I love most about this treatment is that it makes my thick, wavy hair easier to style. As shown in the before photos, my hair has a deep wave that stylists struggle to blow-dry, and I find difficult to straighten. It’s also prone to frizz and flyaways. Now, after washing, I can simply rough-dry my hair with a hairdryer and create waves with my straighteners, rather than blow-drying it straight with an extra tool. Not only does this simplify styling, but it’s also much gentler on my hair (and arm muscles.) Since it’s cut so much time off my styling routine, I’ve started working out in the morning, which boosts my energy and sets a positive tone for the rest of the day.
I’d recommend informing your hairstylist that you've had the treatment, though. A few weeks later, mine tried styling my hair with a three-barrel mermaid waver, but it wouldn’t hold. The treatment has made my lengths so silky (no bad thing) that he gave up and switched to straighteners to fashion the waves I wanted. I’ve since had professional blowdries and used the Dyson AirWrap, and my hair has held perfectly.
@martaebriodyy Sorry if I explained it wrong but i am obsessed with this treatment🤩 #blackgirlhair #fabriqtreatment #hairstyle #foryou ♬ som original - PAI DA ALL
What’s the difference between Fabriq Reset and KeraStraight?
If Fabriq’s benefits sound familiar, that's because it's not entirely new. It used to be known as KeraStraight. In a bid to reflect its evolution beyond just straightening, it underwent a rebrand in 2022, and now, the brand enhances all hair types and textures.
Having had a KeraStraight treatment years ago, I can attest that Fabriq has evolved dramatically — and is far superior to its predecessor. First, it doesn’t completely iron out my natural waves and curls. When I let my hair air-dry, my natural wave pattern remains, allowing me to easily define it with a sea salt spray or mousse if I choose. Second, it leaves no strange odor. With KeraStraight, my hair would emit an unpleasant metallic scent when wet or after a sweaty workout, but even with a nose as acute as a bloodhound’s, I can’t smell anything untoward. Finally — and with the help of a few additional products — my hair holds styles better, like waves or curls.
@sandywood100 Fabriq transforms your hair, leaving it easy to manage, healthy, strong and super shiny. Love your hair more now it’s easier to manage and healthier to transform from style to style. #uksalon #allhairtypes #fabriqhairtreatment #smoothhair #salon #buckhursthill @fabriqhair ♬ Fire for You (Sped Up) - Cannons
How long does Fabriq last on hair?
Libby told me that Fabriq Reset lasts four to six months, and she sent me away with the brand’s sulphate-free Hydrate Shampoo, £24, and Conditioner, £19, to maintain the results. I wash my hair every other day, so I got through both pretty quickly, but I’ve since gone back to using my trusty Typebea Strength and Length Shampoo, £23, and Conditioner, £23, which are also sulphate-free. While there's nothing inherently wrong with sulfates — they’re great for deeply cleansing the hair and scalp to remove oil and product build-up — it’s best to avoid using them frequently if you’ve had a treatment like Fabriq Reset. Some can be harsh and strip the hair, potentially reversing the results.
How much does Fabriq cost — & where can you get it done?
Several salons outside of London offer the treatment, so visit the website to find your nearest location. But it isn’t cheap, with treatments ranging from £180 to £300 based on the stylist's expertise and your hair’s length and thickness. However, given how much simpler it’s made my styling routine, not to mention how happy I am with the look and feel of my lengths, I’ll definitely return once the treatment wears off. Honestly? Consider me a lifelong convert.
