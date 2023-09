I Finally Left One Of The UK’s Most Controversial Churches — But Many Black Women Still Remain

Kayowa attended SPAC Nation from ages 10 to 11 in 2010 and says she saw the lack of protection for minors and vulnerable young people firsthand. “There was no safeguarding,” she explained to Unbothered. “It was so sad because people were getting abused in these homes that were meant to be safety hubs. There was child sexual abuse going on — my friend got raped,” alleges Kayowa. As it’s been widely reported, SPAC Nation has a number of residential homes they call “Trap Houses” intended as safety hubs for young people to live, however, back in 2020 were raided following “ shocking evidence of abuse within safe houses,” according to sources at Huffington Post. No one from SPAC Nation has been charged and the church has denied any wrongdoing , per Huffington Post. SPAC Nation’s spokesperson, Daniel Ogoloma, told the publication in 2019, “These houses are rented by individuals and the church encourages individuals to take in people and help them. That is at the will of the individual. The church does not refer people to houses, it only encourages members to help others.”Unbothered has also reached out to SPAC Nation multiple times for comment but they have yet to respond. Kayowa, who believes SPAC Nation is a cult, told Unbothered that she had friends who lived in these houses. “That’s the classic formula for cults, keep everyone under one roof so that we have control of coming ins and going outs.”