I Finally Left One Of The UK’s Most Controversial Churches — But Many Black Women Still Remain

Kayowa was first introduced to SPAC Nation by her mum, who was also a regular attendee. The 24-year-old describes the environment as full-on. “In SPAC Nation, I found it funny how everyone was in church every single day of the week, from Monday to Sunday. I found that weird because I was coming from another church in South London and that church would be done within an hour and a half. The only thing [the other church] would have in the week would be youth club, but it was very fun and not indoctrination,” she explains. “But in SPAC, you would spend the whole day in the church from 9 am until sometimes 7 pm. It was horrible, especially as a child.” Kayowa credits studying psychology in school, where she learnt about cult leaders like Charles Manson, as what convinced her to eventually leave SPAC Nation.