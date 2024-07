We Aren’t Leaving It Too Late To Have Children, We’re Being Screwed Over

In Britain, private rents are rising faster than inflation and house prices remain at historic highs. As I’ve written with the help of the Women’s Budget Group, an independent think tank which campaigns for a more equal economy, this means that there is now not one area in England which could be considered affordable for a single woman to rent or buy a home. My generation and the generation below are categorically worse off than our parents were at baby-producing age. Not only are our housing costs higher, our incomes are lower on average and we’re more likely to have student debt. Those who do own homes of their own are likely to have had help from wealthy family members.