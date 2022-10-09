Gen Z Are Officially Less Straight Than Any Other Age Group

Stonewall's 'Rainbow Britain' report found that Gen Z is easily the UK's queerest age group: 71% of Gen Z said they identify as straight, compared to 82% of millennials, 87% of Gen X (people aged 43 to 55) and 91% of baby boomers (people aged 56 and over).
Just 53% of Gen Z said they are exclusively attracted to members of the opposite sex, meaning nearly one in two in this age group – 16 to 26 – are potentially queer in some way.
"This ground-breaking new report shows that our lives as LGBTQ+ people are more visible and connected to our friends and families," said Stonewall CEO Nancy Kelley. "It is also amazing to see that younger generations are no longer afraid to be themselves and have supportive families and social environments to thrive."
Kelley added: "This profound sea-change in our identity and orientation indicates that the idea of a ‘culture war’ often referenced in parts of the media is a misnomer being propagated by a narrow section of society, out of touch with – and unwilling to accept – the reality of our diverse, inter-connected communities."
The report also found that Gen Z and millennials are the age groups most likely to be trans and have close connections with trans people. Some 4% of Gen Z and millennials said they identify as trans, while 14% of Gen Z and 11% of millennials have family and friends who are trans.
The report notes, encouragingly, that "the future is far more familiar and
connected with trans people". This obviously bodes well for reducing the appalling stigma and prejudice faced by trans people in the UK.
