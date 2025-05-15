“I Opened Up About Not Having Black Friends Until 26 — The Backlash Was Unexpected”

KP: Not at all. I was filming a Get Ready With Me because I was running late for breakfast and just wanted to shoot content while getting dressed. I had a rough outline, not even a script. Then I posted it and didn’t think much of it. Suddenly, it was everywhere. People were making videos, thinkpieces. There were so many videos about me. It was surreal. Even when they didn’t tag me, it still showed up on my feed.