“I Opened Up About Not Having Black Friends Until 26 — The Backlash Was Unexpected”

When Kristabel sat down to film a simple “Get Ready With Me” TikTok during a press trip, she couldn’t have predicted it would spark a viral storm. In the video posted on April 11th, she reflected on growing up without Black friends , a personal and deeply honest account of her nuanced experience growing up in London. Kristabel’s video touched on her upbringing in a predominantly white neighbourhood and her time at an all-girls school with a similar demographic. Reflecting on her interactions with other Black girls, Kristabel shared that she had “a negative traumatic experience with some Black girls,” which has also shaped her perspective. Despite encountering Black women later in life during University and when she joined the working world, Kristabel expressed that these experiences didn’t lead to deep, long-lasting friendships.