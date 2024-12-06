We Stopped Hosting At Home — & Our Friendships Suffered

The pros outweigh the cons, though. “People are just more relaxed when they're in a safe setting and I like people to feel like they're at home when they're at our house,” Kiran says. “We can also go off into different areas of the house to have private conversations, which you can't always do when you're out. I find people are more likely to 'let loose' when they're at my house, more so than when we're out, which is nice. And I don't always mean with alcohol; I mean in the sense that they don't have to worry what other people think so if we want to belt out the 'All Too Well' 10-minute version, we totally can (and have).” Being able to host has made for more emotionally intimate moments with friends, which ultimately has deepened their bond.