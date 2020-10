Actually, This Costume Is Made Of Cake: In Praise Of Dressing Like A Meme For Halloween

There’s an interesting cycle that occurs when we take something that originated online and move it into our physical world via a costume, only to feed it back online in the form of Instagram posts and TikTok videos, many of which could end up, as Tiffany’s “this is fine” costume did, in a digital best dressed list searchable for years to come. This blurring of the IRL and the URL is increasingly commonplace, and has arguably resulted in a popular culture that’s much stranger and more surreal than it otherwise might be, as internet humor tends to be mostly driven by young people with a flare for the bizarre. “One of the things that excites me about meme culture is the pairing of technology and communication that’s driving culture forward,” explains Sans. “The way that things have evolved is reflective of how we as humans interact and share experiences with each other. We are now really becoming one with the internet.”