Actually, This Costume Is Made Of Cake: In Praise Of Dressing Like A Meme For Halloween

Everything we wear says something about us, and this goes double for costumes, which take effort to create and will probably be seen by a lot of people, even if this year that means just on social media. But because memes are already a kind of language, making the choice to dress up as Kermit the Frog sipping tea speaks louder than, say, making the choice to dress up as a witch for the sixth year in a row. “I think it shows you’re part of a sort of ‘in crowd.’ Like a big inside joke. If a stranger gets my meme costume, I can assume we’ll probably at least have some common interests,” says Shelby, 28, who lives in Salt Lake City and dressed as the “change my mind” guy in 2018.

