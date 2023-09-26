Amazon Is Your Go-To Source For DIY Halloween Nails

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
For those who love doing at-home mani-pedis, the fall (and Halloween in particular) is one of the best times to experiment with your nails. Whether you're looking to channel Barbie or dress up as Ariel this Halloween, or just want a spooky style to rock all fall long, we've looked to Amazon to find the best nail products to achieve your look. From under-$10 press-on nails to gel nail sets and 3D nail charms, we've curated the best of the best options for Halloween nails. However, it's not just spiderwebs and ghosts you'll find ahead: we've also included trending fall nail shades like poppy orange and TikTok manicure trends like nail art stickers.
Whether your ideal Halloween nail look includes glow-in-the-dark press-ons, dip powders, witchy color-changing gels, or the perfect black nail polish, we've got everything you need for a boooooo-tiful fall look.
Best Press-Ons For Halloween Nails
If you're not inclined to draw on your own detailed nail designs, press-on nails may be your best option for some serious Halloween style. There's a range of designs and fake nail lengths to pick from, meaning there's no limit to how creative you can get with minimal effort. Find Amazon press-ons that feature glow-in-the-dark-inspired designs, spiderwebs, bones, and even your favorite Halloween movie characters like Jack Skellington for a quick, no-fuss mani.
Best Nail Polish For Halloween Nails
If you're looking for Halloween nails that are more versatile (and that you can wear time and time again throughout fall and winter) then consider a dark-colored nail polish. Go for a true black or sultry burgundy shade in classic glossy formulas. Or go a bit bolder with glittery shades reminiscent of the falling leaves, or a chromatic one that shifts to a blood-like hue in when it catches the light.
Best Gel Polish For Halloween Nails
If you're into gel manicures (and just can't be bothered to hit up your local salon) you can always upgrade your DIY nails with gel polishes from Amazon. There are a ton of different types of gel polishes, including matte, glossy, glittery, color-changing, and magnetic formulas. And these polishes come in both festive Halloween shades and more subtle ones that we just can't resist trying.
Best Dip Powder For Halloween Nails
Dip powders are a game changer (they're all I've used for years) and Amazon has tons to choose from this Halloween. Pick from sets of more versatile orange, burgundy, and brown shades or ones with brighter green and purple hues. You can even go super bold with a glow-in-the-dark dip powder or try out glamorous witch-chic with a sparkly black powder.
Best Charms & Stickers For Halloween Nails
One of the easiest ways to dress up your manicure is with nail stickers, charms, and stamps. This may require some patience, but luckily, it doesn't require a ton of skill. Choose between spooky and cutesy stickers, depending on your style. If you're into charms, consider Amazon's 3D metallic ones, shimmery sequins, and Halloween-themed confetti. This is where you can be the most playful and experimental for a super fun Halloween nail look.
