The Best Mermaid Nail Polishes & Charms On Amazon To Channel Ariel With

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
If you're like us, you're obsessed with the mermaidcore trend. Re-sparked by Spring/Summer 2023 runways and the May 26 release of the live-action Little Mermaid movie, this look is perfectly aligned with our cravings for warm, sunny days spent seaside.
Fortunately, mermaidcore has crept its way into jewelry and the beauty space, and mermaid manicures are trending. The whimsical nails feature vibrant oceanic colors, lots of chrome polish and powder, and under-the-sea nail art. Luckily for us, creating these mermaid nails at home is easy to achieve, thanks to the treasure trove that is Amazon.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Whether you're looking to show up to the movie theater on-theme or want to take on the deep-sea trend this summer, we've compiled the highest-rated and best-selling Amazon mermaid nail accessories and polishes. Read on to find the very best press-on nails, nail polishes, dip powders, charms, and more so that you can make them *part of your world* ASAP.
Best Press-Ons for Mermaid Nails
If you're looking for a quick, no-fuss nail upgrade, consider a set of mermaid press-on nails. Choose between various nail shapes and lengths as well as colors and finishes. For a subtle mermaid look, opt for shimmery chrome or ombre nails. For more drama, go for something like this 3D seashell set that Ariel could've concocted from the ocean floor.
Best Nail Polish for Mermaid Nails
Giving yourself an at-home manicure with the help of the right (and highest-rated) polishes is another way to achieve mermaid nails. These products include traditional nail polishes in oceanic solids and iridescent shimmers (they're also all vegan and cruelty-free, which we think Flounder and Sebastian would approve of). Plus, if you have an at-home UV LED nail lamp, we've included some gel polishes to help you get a long-lasting mermaid look.
Nail Polishes
Gel Nail Polishes
Best Dip Powder for Mermaid Nails
If you have a higher skill level in the nail game (and more time and patience), there are plenty of Amazon nail powders that'll create mermaid-esque effects. There are colorful chrome dip powders that you, well, dip your fingernails into as well as pearlescent chrome topper powders that you rub on top of your nail color. And the shinier, the better. Your nails will glimmer as if the sun was shimmering off the deep blue waters.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Dip Powders
Nail Chrome Toppers
Best Accessories for Mermaid Nails
Nail accessories are the most fun part of nail art. Choose from Amazon's large assortment of nail charms, rhinestones, and stickers to upgrade your mermaid manicure. For charms, there are majestic gemstones, pearls, and even seashells, as seen above. And you can be as playful as you want with nail stickers inspired by beautiful sea creatures or whimsical waves. There's simply no wrong way to go, and you'll be looking like an underwater princess in no time.
Nail Charms
Nail Stickers
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.