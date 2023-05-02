This Brand Does The Best Pearl & Turquoise Jewellery For All Your Mermaidcore Fantasies

When you think about childhood tales of mermaids, what springs to mind first? Their tails, perhaps, or their long, flowing hair woven with seaweed? After that, it's probably their jewellery: the strands of sea pearls lacing their necks, the shells adorning their fingers, the coral twisted into a tiara. Maybe your mermaid is Disney’s Ariel and so you think of her purple shell bra and the necklace in which Ursula traps her voice. Maybe it’s Sara Paxton in Aquamarine, with her compliment-talking starfish earrings. Now, with Disney’s eagerly anticipated live-action Little Mermaid only weeks away from release and mermaidcore — a magical, mystical, romantic trend dedicated to all things under the sea — on everyone’s lips, we’ve dedicated ourselves to sourcing the very best siren-inspired jewellery accessible to us mere mortals. Our very own treasure chest, if you will.
The first port of call? Ottoman Hands, an artisanal British brand specialising in handcrafted, gold-plated jewellery set with semi-precious gems, which we discovered and fell in love with last year. From gold hoops carved into twists of coral to pearl and turquoise beaded necklaces ready for layering, it's a lineup worthy of a treasure map and plenty of swashbuckling. Luckily for those yet to get their sea legs, there's no danger (or one-handed pirates) here. Nor will you need a stash of gold coins — prices start at £24 and stretch up to £175. As these pieces are handcrafted, they’re often available in small quantities so be sure to sign up for notifications of when your favourite pieces are back in stock.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.