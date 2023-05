This Brand Does The Best Pearl & Turquoise Jewellery For All Your Mermaidcore Fantasies

When you think about childhood tales of mermaids, what springs to mind first? Their tails, perhaps, or their long, flowing hair woven with seaweed? After that, it's probably their jewellery: the strands of sea pearls lacing their necks, the shells adorning their fingers, the coral twisted into a tiara. Maybe your mermaid is Disney’s Ariel and so you think of her purple shell bra and the necklace in which Ursula traps her voice. Maybe it’s Sara Paxton in Aquamarine, with her compliment-talking starfish earrings. Now, with Disney’s eagerly anticipated live-action Little Mermaid only weeks away from release and mermaidcore — a magical, mystical, romantic trend dedicated to all things under the sea — on everyone’s lips, we’ve dedicated ourselves to sourcing the very best siren-inspired jewellery accessible to us mere mortals. Our very own treasure chest, if you will.