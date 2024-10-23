The Best Spooky Season Beauty Launches To Try

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As much as we love curating the perfect Halloween costume, an argument can be made that it’s not the outfit, but rather the hair, nails, and makeup that truly complete any spooky transformation. The Bride of Frankenstein would be nothing without her towering updo, just as skeletons don’t have the same creepy effect without bone-white pallor and toothy grin. (And that’s not even including the world of special FX makeup, which takes things to a whole other level.)
And every year without fail, beauty brands celebrate spooky season with limited-edition collections and collabs with iconic Halloween movies past and present. This year, two of the season’s most buzzed-about films — Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Wicked, — are popular picks, with several beauty brands creating products inspired by the respective films. Below, we take a closer look at the best Halloween-themed beauty products to get your hands on, stat. (Costume optional.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
An eyeshadow palette for the recently deceased and sandworm-inspired lip gloss are ]two of the spooky yet sweet items you’ll find in NYX’s recent collection inspired by Tim Burton’s highly-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel. Elsewhere, you can try cooling undereye patches covered in Beetlejuice’s signature psychedelic monochrome stripe pattern to leave your eyes looking bright and certifiably un-dead.
You don’t need to venture into the treacherous depths of the Upside Down to channel spooky makeup vibes this Halloween. From Eleven-approved, waffle-flavored lip masks to an inky cream brush that morphs into a custom pink shade based on your skin’s pH, Colourpop’s new collab is certainly strange — and in the best way.
Halloween nail art is, yes, very cute — but for a full set, it won’t come cheap. Here’s where Olive & June’s salon-quality press on nails come in. Whether you want spiderweb French tip, blood-red chrome, dainty Jack-o-Lanterns, or something else entirely, the brand has you covered with its delightfully spooky designs.
Patrick Starrr knows a thing or two about using makeup as a vehicle for self-expression and transformation, so it’s no surprise that Wicked tapped the brand for a collab. Our must-have from the collection? This wonderfully witchy brush inspired by Elphaba’s preferred mode of transportation.
Craving some fall mani inspo? Look no further than OPI’s collab with Wicked, which offers something for every witch this holiday season: Metallic berry, shimmering forest green, twinkling onyx, and more.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As much as we love experimenting with fantasy hair colors, there’s nothing scarier than fried, damaged strands. Splat’s new assortment of temporary hair makeup allows you to try vibrant colors that gleam under UV light — like Beetlejuice’s office, perhaps?
Even 31 years (!) after The Nightmare Before Christmas’s debut, Jack Skellington and his creepy pals continue to inspire Halloween collections — most recently, with beloved drugstore makeup brand Wet n Wild. Each product channels a character from Tim Burton’s iconic animated flick. Don’t miss your chance to try Sally’s tricolor blush and highlighter compact or a shimmery white liquid eyeliner named after Jack’s ghostly pup, Zero.
shop 7 products