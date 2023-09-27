How To Dress Like The Main Character Of Your Own Halloween Movie

This fall we’re prioritizing ourselves and channeling some serious main character energy. That means feeling (and looking) like the leading lady of our lives. So while you may not actually be starring in a movie, you can take inspiration from different Halloween aesthetics and main characters from iconic horror movies to feel like it. Whether you’re looking to channel Anjelica Huston in The Addams Family, Drew Barrymore in Scream, or Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body, there’s several different styles to experiment with this spooky season.
Do you want your ideal main character outfit to be glamorous and gothic, cool and casual, or well-dressed...and slightly unhinged? Pick your poison from the Halloween aesthetics below that'll have you looking like the protagonist, anti-hero, or full-blown villain of your own Halloween movie. You’ll find classic black wardrobe staples, pops of trending red, and decadent accessories to play around with. Read on to discover which leading-lady vibe you want to encompass this fall.
Do you want your ideal main character outfit to be glamorous and gothic, cool and casual, or well-dressed...and slightly unhinged? Pick your poison from the Halloween aesthetics below that'll have you looking like the protagonist, anti-hero, or full-blown villain of your own Halloween movie. You’ll find classic black wardrobe staples, pops of trending red, and decadent accessories to play around with. Read on to discover which leading-lady vibe you want to encompass this fall.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Gothic Yet Glam Leading Lady
If you're looking for a slightly witchy Halloween aesthetic, consider clothing and accessories with gothic elements that can be put together for an edgy-meets-elegant outfit. Want a glamorous all-black look? Go for a sleek black dress, black pointed booties, and black jewelry to top it all off. You can channel Morticia Addams with a flared sleeve dress but in a modern mini length, Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice with a red lacy skirt reminiscent of her wedding dress, the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus with an elegant vintage-style bustier, or Nancy Downs from The Craft with a layered rosary bead-esque necklace. Whatever you choose, go bold with your main character outfit.
The Cool & Casual Scream Queen
When you think of horror movie "scream queens" or "final girls," some that come to mind may include Laurie Strode from Halloween, Nancy Thompson from Nightmare on Elm Street, Wendy Torrance from The Shining, Sidney Prescott (and the many other leading ladies) from the Scream franchise, and even Florence Pugh's Dani in Midsommar.
One thing they all have in common is their effortlessly cool and casual wardrobes, which consist of oversized sweaters and cardigans, lots of plaid, tons of denim, and a good sturdy shoe for running, of course. To achieve this low-key Halloween aesthetic, consider basics in neutral colorways that can be worn on their own or layered when there's a chill in the air. And for denim, go more retro with a pair of flared jeans or more '90s with distressed baggy ones that look like you've crawled through the grass to fight for your life.
One thing they all have in common is their effortlessly cool and casual wardrobes, which consist of oversized sweaters and cardigans, lots of plaid, tons of denim, and a good sturdy shoe for running, of course. To achieve this low-key Halloween aesthetic, consider basics in neutral colorways that can be worn on their own or layered when there's a chill in the air. And for denim, go more retro with a pair of flared jeans or more '90s with distressed baggy ones that look like you've crawled through the grass to fight for your life.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Well-Dressed Villain
Sometimes we have to go through a villain era, okay? And this territory comes with bold, unexpected clothing, shoes, and jewelry, especially in a color palette that doesn't necessarily scream "fall." Take inspiration from the anti-heroes of Scream Queens (yes, we know it's a TV show) with posh pearls, capes, and tweed or from Carrie with a sweet slip dress (pre-blood soaking). You can doll up your look even more with satin bow earrings reminiscent of the hair bows worn by Esther in Orphan or bright pink or red wedges like those worn by Jennifer in Jennifer's Body. (Espadrille wedges in the fall are truly unhinged, but we're down for it.) Or if you want to be like the titular villainous protagonist in Pearl, don a red puff-sleeve dress and cry out, "Please, I'm a star!" because yes you are.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.