The Real Horror Of M3gan Is Her Style

After debuting last weekend, it’s clear M3gan is a hit. The movie follows 8-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw), a young girl who recently lost her mom and ends up navigating moving in with her aunt (Allison Williams), a robotics engineer at a toy company. The horror film made $30 million opening weekend and currently sits at an impressive 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making us all doubt if we judged the weird dancing before we got to know the reason behind it.