Story from Fashion

22 Ways To Wear A Bow (& Still Be Taken Seriously)

Eni Subair
Childlike detailing (matching headbands and all) has been catapulted back onto the fashion circuit. Bows of every colour, shape and texture have been making the rounds in 2019, and boy are we thrilled. We're placing small, delicate bows at the bottom of braided ponytails, and overzealous bows are embellishing our frocks and adding oomph to our footwear.
It's all part of an OTT moment happening in fashion right now. We're infatuated with organza, loving whimsical sunnies (Rihanna's Crop Over Gucci shades are the dream) and we certainly aren't over tie-dye. On the red carpet, Poppy Delevingne took the trend for a whirl back in 2018, littering black mini bows through a loose ponytail, while Zoë Kravitz donned a sequinned Saint Laurent gown with an enormous fuchsia bow for last year's Fantastic Beasts premiere in Paris.
Advertisement
Miu Miu led the way during SS19 with squashy, large bows woven onto keyhole blouses. Embellished pussy-bow blouses were the name of the game at Marc Jacobs and we're still not over the multicoloured lace ruffled dresses with satin bows that graced the Rodarte catwalk. So take a bow (sorry) and shop our pick of the best pieces around, from bow-peppered mini skirts to heavily bejewelled statement earrings.
1 of 22
Florals and bow detailing is a winning combo.
Shop This
Topshop
Mix Ditsy Tie Front Blouse
£29.00
Related Stories
Why Are Millennials Dressing Like Children?
The Best Looks At Copenhagen Fashion Week: Day Two
Pillow Bags Are Replacing Beaded Bags This Summer
2 of 22
An oversized bow never hurt anyone.
Shop This
Zara
Pleated Top With Bow
£25.99
Advertisement
3 of 22
Patent and tie-up detailing? We're so on board.
Shop This
River Island
Black Bow Kitten Heel Mule Sandals
£38.00£17.00
4 of 22
No one will miss you in this sublime Pepto-Bismol pink blouse.
Shop This
Chloé
Logo Embossed Tie Neck Blouse
£1130.00
5 of 22
Business in the front, party in the back.
Shop This
Urban Outfitters
Darling Draped Bow Scrunchie
£5.00
6 of 22
Live out your best French-girl fantasies in this number.
Shop This
& Other Stories
A-line Cotton Dress
£65.00
7 of 22
A bit of shoulder decoration goes a long way.
Shop This
Orseund Iris
Velvet Trimmed Cotton Canvas Bustier Top
£650.00
Advertisement
8 of 22
Proof that an entirely red fit and minimal sandals is a failsafe choice.
Shop This
Mango
Bow Short Jumpsuit
£35.99
9 of 22
Nail the organza and whimsical knotted trends in one fell swoop.
Shop This
Zara
Asymmetric Organza Dress
£49.99
10 of 22
We're digging this forest green Self-Portrait number. A grown-up tribute to the trend we're more than willing to slip into.
Shop This
Self-Portrait
Green Chiffon Pussy-bow Dress
£260.00
11 of 22
More tie-up jumpsuits please!
Shop This
Lovedrobe
Bow Detail Jumpsuit
£45.00£16.00
12 of 22
Pearls have gotten a little jazzier this season. Pop in this adorable hair clip to spice up your work attire.
Shop This
ASOS DESIGN
Pearl Bow Hair Clip
£6.00
Advertisement
13 of 22
Every look deserves a killer accessory and this Marques'Almeida cross-body bag is calling to us.
Shop This
Marques’Almeida
Bow Detailed Crocodile Effect Leather Belt...
£545.00£163.00
14 of 22
We'll be pirouetting through summer in these.
Shop This
H&M
Lace-up Ballet Pumps
£19.98£5.00
15 of 22
Why have one bow when you can have four?
Shop This
Miu Miu
Bow Embellished Cady Mini Skirt
£625.00
16 of 22
Why let just your accessories do the talking? Statement trousers are the way forward for autumnal dressing.
Shop This
Zara
Crossover Bow Trousers
£49.99
17 of 22
Velcro, velvet and bows? Which popular micro trend do these Rejina Pyo gems not tick?
Shop This
Cecilie Bahnsen
X Suicoke April Velvet Bow Suede Sandals
£331.00
Advertisement
18 of 22
We're definitely here for this polka dot and pussy-bow blouse combo.
Shop This
New Look
Tall Pink Spot Tie Neck Smock Dress
£22.99
19 of 22
It's all in the sleeves.
Shop This
Violeta By Mango
Print Bow Blouse
£35.99£16.99
20 of 22
Going out tops are back and better than ever if this Topshop halter is anything to go by.
Shop This
Topshop
Satin Bow Back Halter Neck Top
£25.00
21 of 22
Heavily jewelled earrings are the way forward.
Shop This
Miu Miu
Pearl & Crystal Embellished Bow Clip Earrings
£440.00
22 of 22
How many white tiered dresses is considered too many?
Shop This
Sister Jane
Organza Mini Smock Dress With Bow Front De...
£79.00
Advertisement

More from Shopping