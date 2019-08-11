Childlike detailing (matching headbands and all) has been catapulted back onto the fashion circuit. Bows of every colour, shape and texture have been making the rounds in 2019, and boy are we thrilled. We're placing small, delicate bows at the bottom of braided ponytails, and overzealous bows are embellishing our frocks and adding oomph to our footwear.
It's all part of an OTT moment happening in fashion right now. We're infatuated with organza, loving whimsical sunnies (Rihanna's Crop Over Gucci shades are the dream) and we certainly aren't over tie-dye. On the red carpet, Poppy Delevingne took the trend for a whirl back in 2018, littering black mini bows through a loose ponytail, while Zoë Kravitz donned a sequinned Saint Laurent gown with an enormous fuchsia bow for last year's Fantastic Beasts premiere in Paris.
Miu Miu led the way during SS19 with squashy, large bows woven onto keyhole blouses. Embellished pussy-bow blouses were the name of the game at Marc Jacobs and we're still not over the multicoloured lace ruffled dresses with satin bows that graced the Rodarte catwalk. So take a bow (sorry) and shop our pick of the best pieces around, from bow-peppered mini skirts to heavily bejewelled statement earrings.
We're digging this forest green Self-Portrait number. A grown-up tribute to the trend we're more than willing to slip into.
Pearls have gotten a little jazzier this season. Pop in this adorable hair clip to spice up your work attire.
Why let just your accessories do the talking? Statement trousers are the way forward for autumnal dressing.
