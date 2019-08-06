3 Ways To Pull Off This Summer's Biggest Micro Trend: Organza

Pretty and playful, organza has become one of this summer's biggest micro trends. We've seen the sheer material become a hot commodity during the last few months, particularly on the high street, appearing on everything from pussy-bow blouses to transparent skirts. Looking to the catwalk, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and Christopher Kane treated us to lace veils, delicate tiered dresses and mesh pleated skirts. If ever there were a time to take on the risqué trend it'd be now and boy, did I have fun giving it a whirl. With the same gusto I had as a kid dressing up as my fave Disney characters, I took a crack at the trend that's sending us all into a frenzy. Enjoy.
Cinderella eat your heart out. I felt like a hybrid of all the Disney princesses (I'll leave you with that image) in this jaw-dropping Molly Goddard number. I let the dress do all the talking and simply lined up a buttery yellow squishy mini bag from COS and zesty Zara sandals as accompaniments. Not forgetting to finish with a great sandal/sock combo for added princess vibes.
This outfit is the result of me ruminating over how organza would slot into a more sophisticated look. The result? Still fun! This billowing Zara shirt taps into two micro trends at once: daisies and organza. I teamed it with some Chloé shorts, adding a punchy Rejina Pyo bag (coming soon) and the silhouette we're all slipping our feet into this summer: a pair of trusty Havaianas. The epitome of business on top, (beach) party on the bottom.
Who doesn't love a good 'ole graphic shirt? I felt right at home in this bowling number, which comes courtesy of Prada. This time I played with an organza skirt from The Ragged Priest in my favourite acid green hue, and added a crescent-shaped bag only Arket could pull off. Brilliant white mules help ground the look without making it feel too busy.
