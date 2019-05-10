Once a staple of any girls' night out look (jeans and a nice top anyone?), it's likely that your peplum tops have not seen the light of day for years; stuck in the back of your wardrobe gathering dust alongside other 2012 rejects.
Like broderie anglaise, puffed sleeves and prairie dressing, the peplum's return is thanks to 2019's romantic mood. Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen played with a childlike silhouette for SS19, sending out models in full peplum maxi skirts and babydoll dresses in soft white and florals. Peplum details were also spotted at Ryan Lo's fairytale-inspired collection, edging Proenza Schouler's Western designs and Tory Burch's flowy dresses.
Forget what you know about the old peplum; the new peplum is refined and grown-up. Hemlines are dropped from the waist and ruffles are more subdued. Tiered peplum hems adorn easy maxi dresses and skirts, making for an ideal summer holiday wardrobe. Just add simple leather sandals and a wide-brimmed hat, and you're set.
We're drawing inspiration from ARIAS' SS19 look book (particularly its button-front maxi skirts), The Vampire's Wife and Staud, which both have a host of pretty peplum-detailed dresses.
Click on for our favourite peplum pieces.