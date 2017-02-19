The Makeup Look You Need For Your Next Night Out

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
We've all heard the "pick one feature to highlight" rule: smoky eyes or bold lips — never both. Well, we're here to tell you to go right ahead and fuck the beauty rules. Case in point: this look, which pairs a diffused, smudged eye with a rich wine lip and looks unreal. Watch the video above, then check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Apply a layer of primer to your entire eyelid to act as a base for your eyeshadow.
Step 2. Blend a matte brown shadow into the crease, then wrap it around the outer corner.
Step 3. Pat a bronze eyeshadow into the centre of your lid and blend out.
Step 4. Trace a dark brown liner along your upper and lower lashlines. Use a smudger brush to softly diffuse the colour.
Step 5. Finish off the look with a layer of oxblood lip liner.
