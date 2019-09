The Summer Trend That Will Instantly Up Your Holiday Game

And, the current options on the market are a major of a step up from their '80s-centric predecessors. Instead of the cloth-covered, Maria-Sharapova-on-the-court styles, visors have pivoted toward elevated materials and oversized shapes, which means they're influencer- approved for lounging poolside . They exhibit a, "Yeah, I try, but I'm still laid-back" look, all while giving you the bonus benefit of shielding your face from the sun's harsh rays. I already have straw bags and straw shoes in my summer arsenal, so it's time to round it out with a straw visor — or three. Shop ahead to get a leg up on this soon-to-be summer hit.