The Summer Trend That Will Instantly Up Your Holiday Game

Come June, my personal style tends to waver between the stereotype of a dad on holiday and a the inside of a suitcase packed for a weekend in St.Tropez. So, if you haven't already guessed, I'm majorly championing the visor this summer (Instagram proof here). Think: Equal parts functional, equal parts cool — in my book, at least. In tandem with investing in Hawaiian shirts and bum bags, my newfound objective is to collect as many woven visors as I can get my hands on.
And, the current options on the market are a major of a step up from their '80s-centric predecessors. Instead of the cloth-covered, Maria-Sharapova-on-the-court styles, visors have pivoted toward elevated materials and oversized shapes, which means they're influencer- approved for lounging poolside. They exhibit a, "Yeah, I try, but I'm still laid-back" look, all while giving you the bonus benefit of shielding your face from the sun's harsh rays. I already have straw bags and straw shoes in my summer arsenal, so it's time to round it out with a straw visor — or three. Shop ahead to get a leg up on this soon-to-be summer hit.