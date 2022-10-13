Story from Halloween

Channel Your Favorite Character With These Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

Vivien Lee
It's natural to have a soft spot for a TV or movie character that you invested time in, and what better way to express your love than dressing up as them for Halloween? Of course, there's the easy way of buying a costume and calling it a day, but if you’d rather perfect each element of your look, you've come to the right place. We've lined up the best pop culture Halloween costumes — from Cher and Dionne's plaid ensembles in Clueless to Eddie Munson's Hellfire uniform in Stranger Things — and showed you how to pull each one off.
While some of these require a bit of time and effort, the ending product is worth it. Plus, we included a few one-and-done costumes if you’re arriving late to the costume game, such as the graduates' jumpsuits from Top Gun: Maverick. We also threw in a few real-life celebrity couples known for their eye-catching fashion. So whether you’re contemplating dressing up as a beloved character or matching with your S/O as your fave celebrity couple, keep scrolling to browse a few of our favorite pop culture costumes and see how to pull them together.

Clueless

Name a '90s movie getup as iconic as Cher and Dionne's plaid 'fits in Clueless; I dare you. Once Halloween rolls around, there's bound to be a group of friends who style head-to-toe preppy looks of plaid co-ords and knee-high socks. Join the crew and match with your bestie in different colored plaid 'sets. You probably already have a few pieces, such as a classic handbag, button-up cardigan sweater, and white T-shirt.

Dionne Davenport's Black & White Plaid Look

Coach
Mini Josie Top Handle Crossbody
$179.00$298.00
Coach Outlet
Zara
Textured Plaid Jacket
$69.90
Zara
H&M
Pleated Skirt
$24.99
H&M
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan Sw...
$138.00
J.Crew
Hansel From Basel | Free People
Bemberg Ribbed Knee High Socks
$34.00
Free People
Madewell
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer In Leather
$158.00
Madewell
Fun Costumes
Fun Costumes Clueless Dees' Hat
$30.99
Amazon

Cher Horowitz's Yellow Plaid Look

allegra k
Woven H Line Yellow Plaid Long Sleeve Open...
$33.00$37.00
Bublédon
Monrow
Mohair Cardigan
$188.00
Monrow
Steve Madden
Cher Plaid Skirt Yellow
$49.00
Steve Madden
Hansel From Basel | Free People
Bemberg Ribbed Knee High Socks
$34.00
Free People
Jeffrey Campbell
Reine 2 Platform Pump
$159.95
Nordstrom

When Harry Met Sally

Are costumes not your thing? These looks are for you. Reach into your closet for a cable-knit turtleneck sweater, black skirt, tights, and loafers, and bam: You're Sally from When Harry Met Sally. It's as easy as that. Need a Harry? Convince a preppy friend to go as him. All they need are jeans, white sneakers, and a fisherman sweater to pull it off. Stick together, and when people question who you guys are dressed as, prepare for a lot of, "Omg, I see it now." 
Sally's Preppy Outfit

Ralph Lauren
Cable-knit Turtleneck Sweater
$145.00
Ralph Lauren
Uniqlo
Wool Blend Mini Skirt
$39.90
Uniqlo
Tory Burch
Ballet Loafer
$298.00
Tory Burch
J.Crew
Opaque Tights
$8.00$16.50
J.Crew Factory

Harry's Cozy Outfit

VEJA
Esplar Leather Logo Sneakers
$140.00
Neiman Marcus
Levi's
550™ Relaxed Fit Men's Jeans
$41.70$69.50
Levi's
L.L. Bean
Men's Heritage Soft Cotton Fisherman Crewn...
$89.00
L.L. Bean
Pilcro
Pilcro Mock Neck Cable-knit Sweater
$118.00
Anthropologie
Everlane
The ’90s Cheeky® Jean
$108.00
Everlane
New Balance | FP Movement
New Balance 300 Court Sneakers
$85.00
Free People

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Party the night away in a Y2K ensemble of mini dresses, platform heels, and glittery accessories. All eyes will definitely be on you, your bestie, and your glamorous outfits.

Michele Weinberger's Pink Ensemble

California Costumes
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion Mini-...
$23.21$29.99
Amazon
Zara
Rhinestone Vinyl High Heel Sandals
$49.99$89.90
Zara
Urban Outfitters
Statement Shimmer Choker
$17.00
Urban Outfitters
Zara
Rhinestone Mini Crossbody Bag
$49.90
Zara

Romy White's Blue Ensemble

California Costumes
Romy & Michele's High School Reunion Mini-...
$26.12$29.99
Amazon
FARYL by Farylrobin
Faryl By Farylrobin
$62.05$89.99
Zappos
8 Other Reasons
Year 3000 Choker
$34.00
Revolve
True Decadence
Mini Grab Bag In Silver Metallic Snake
$44.00
ASOS
Wednesday

If you prefer to be creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, consider dressing up as Wednesday Addams. You can exude her sweet yet eerie style with your hair in braids and long-sleeve minidress with a white collar. The best part of this costume is that you probably already have an LBD in your closet and Mary Janes, but if not, turn your sleeveless LBD into a long-sleeve one with a bodysuit and wear a white bow to mimic the collar.

Wednesday Addam's Black-Cladded Outfit

Reformation
Rocco Dress
$248.00
Reformation
Julia Allert
Black Formal Midi Dress
$217.00
Wolf & Badger
Kate Spade New York
Maren Pumps
$198.00
Kate Spade New York

Top Gun: Maverick

If you'll be out the entire night and the weather app says it'll be brisk, slide into a jumpsuit — a one-piece that embodies the graduates in Top Gun: Maverick. The relaxed-fit silhouette is perfect to wear with your group of friends for a memorable photo opp in Ray-Bans.

The Top Gun Graduates' Uniforms

Ray-Ban
Pilot 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
$63.97$163.00
Nordstrom Rack
Good American
Desert Flightsuit
$169.00
Good American
Calvin Klein
Women's Standards Low Sneaker
$69.30$99.00
Calvin Klein

Stranger Things Season 4

RIP Eddie Munson, your eccentric and free-spirited personality will be missed. (Can you tell I'm still not over it?) This Halloween, pay tribute to the beloved Stranger Things character in his famous Hellfire uniform. Binge the show while you're at it, too. The most you'll have to buy with this is the Hellfire shirt itself. And maybe a distressed denim vest? Aside from that, dress in black ripped jeans, and find your worn-in white high-tops by the door.
Eddie Munson's Signature Hellfire Getup

Stranger Things
Standard Hellfire Short Sleeve Tee Shirt
$20.18$27.99
Amazon
Levi's
511™ Slim Fit Levi’s® Flex Men's Jeans
$41.70$69.50
Levi's
Saukiee
Casual Lapel Sleeveless Ripped Denim Vest
$28.99$45.99
Amazon
AllSaints
Trueno Belt Chain
$85.00
AllSaints
Reebok
Ex-o-fit Hi Men's Shoes
$90.00
Reebok
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Dad Jean
$74.25$99.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Reebok Lifestyle
Freestyle Hi High Top
$74.95$79.95
Zappos

Euphoria

Match with your Euphoria-obsessed best friend in a coordinated Maddy and Cassie set. There's no Maddy here to point out who copied who. Of course, whoever dresses as Perez will have to dip into their sultry side with an itty-bitty crop top, winged eyeliner, and moody eyeshadow. Meanwhile, Cassie can keep it simple with a no-makeup makeup look. The colorful monochromatic outfits are not only comfy but require minimal effort when it comes to the ensemble itself. Just don't forget the high ponytails.

Maddy Perez's Lilac Colored 2-Piece Set

H&M
Rib-knit Crop Cardigan
$17.99
H&M
AsYou
Knit Eyelash Slim Pants
$42.90
ASOS
By Far
Miranda Mini Bag
$271.00$540.00
Farfetch

Cassie Howard's Teal Colored 2-Piece Set

Alo Yoga
Ribbed Cinched Cropped Long Sleeve Top
$68.00
Alo Yoga
Simon Miller
Ribbed Micro Modal-blend Bootcut Pants
$76.00$170.00
The Outnet
olga berg
Jessica Soft Crystal Mesh Croissant Bag
$110.00
Revolve
"APES**T" Music Video

Queen B and Jay Z know how to dress up and leave with a standing ovation. Although the two broke the internet in 2018 with their "Apesh!t" music video, their matching power suits are recreated to this day. It's not a surprise, as the couple's look is timeless and fluid for any event. Dazzle in pink as Beyoncé with glistening chokers and chandelier earrings, while your partner will look sleek in a turquoise suit, gold pendant, and crisp white sneakers.

Beyoncé Satin Power Suit

Zcrave
Tasseled Satin Blazer & Pants
$299.00$598.00
Zcrave
Charles & Keith
Burgundy Patent Tapered Square-toe Pumps
$56.00
Charles & Keith
Kendra Scott
Daya Statement Earrings In Silver
$140.00
Kendra Scott
Venus
Rhinestone Choker
$29.99$34.00
Venus

Jay Z's Turquoise Suit

Everlane
The Releather Court Sneaker
$110.00
Everlane
Zara
Stretch Suit Pants
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Stretch Suit Jacket
$89.90
Zara
Craftd London
Clock Pendant
$84.99
Craftd London

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's iHeart Radio 2021 Awards

If you live for glitz and glamour and you're not one to shy away from the limelight, then Megan Fox and MGK are the perfect celeb couple to grab inspiration for Halloween. Their couple's attire at the 2021 iHeart Radio Awards still tops the chart for their most memorable 'fits. Plus, Fox's hot-pink jumpsuit aligns perfectly with the current Barbiecore trend. Think above and beyond for MGK's costume and make sure to incorporate pink throughout the look — he used his pink shoelaces.
Megan's Barbiecore Outfit

Rotate Birger Christensen
Sequined Flared Jumpsuit
$300.00
mytheresa
olga berg
Jerry Crystal Vintage Clutch
$135.00
Revolve
Steve Madden
Viable-r Rhinestones
$129.95
Steve Madden

MGK's Statement Outfit

ASOS DESIGN
Super Crop Blazer
$95.00
Nordstrom
AND1
Active Core 11" Solid Home Court Basketbal...
$8.00$9.97
Walmart
H&M
2-pack Slim Fit Turtlenecks
$34.99
H&M
ASOS DESIGN
Chunky Lace Up Boot
$82.00
ASOS

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Baker's Elopement In Las Vegas

Remember when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker eloped in Las Vegas wearing matching black leather jackets? Yeah, we do too. Couples who want to tap into their grunge side this spooky season should opt for a black-leather-clad getup. If you go as Kourtney, you'll want to pack the edgiest black sunglasses, so you can pop them on and look like a bonafide rock star. Whether your partner decides to wear a shirt or not like Barker is up to them.

Kourtney Kardashian's Black Leather 'Fit

Quince
100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket
$149.90
Quince
Le Specs
The Impeccable Alt Fit Square-frame Acetat...
$84.45
Net-A-Porter
Eloquii
Bandeau Top
$9.99$19.95
Eloquii
MOALLUOM
Mesh Corset Crop Top Bustier
$29.99
Amazon

Travis Baker's Black Leather 'Fit

Retrosuperfuture
Black Colpo Sunglasses
$190.00
SSENSE
Quince
100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket
$199.90
Quince
Craftd London
Cuban Link 12mm Chain
$109.99
Craftd London
