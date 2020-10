If you’re in need of a little inspiration, look no further than the app we’ve all been spending way too much time scrolling on: TikTok . There are countless trends and influencers to recreate without having to look any further than your For You Page for ideas. It seems only fitting that the app that has provided us with hours of entertainment during quarantine also gives us some Halloween costume inspiration . Just know that, while the dances are not included, they are highly recommended. Mostly, because they are so fun and we could all use a little more of that.