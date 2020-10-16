Halloween looks a little different this year. But just because we won’t be going to haunted house parties or trick or treating doesn’t mean that we can’t dress up. Spooky season may have taken on a different meaning, but it is still spooky season.
If you’re in need of a little inspiration, look no further than the app we’ve all been spending way too much time scrolling on: TikTok. There are countless trends and influencers to recreate without having to look any further than your For You Page for ideas. It seems only fitting that the app that has provided us with hours of entertainment during quarantine also gives us some Halloween costume inspiration. Just know that, while the dances are not included, they are highly recommended. Mostly, because they are so fun and we could all use a little more of that.
Most of these costumes are for individuals. It’s not like we’re meeting up with a bunch of friends at a party after all. However, we made sure to include a few in the event you wanted to get roommates, family, or your quarantine pod involved. An unexpected bonus to quarantine Halloween is that we don’t have to take weather into consideration when choosing our costumes. No more jackets covering up a brilliant costume idea!
You probably have some of this stuff at home, but if we’ve learned anything from 2020, it’s that you can get just about anything you need without leaving the house.
Halloween is a time for frights, costumes, and fun, but this year is a little different. You can still do all of those things, but please make sure to practice proper social distancing measures, avoid large gatherings, and remember every costume is best paired with a mask. Refinery29 is your one-stop Halloween shop when it comes to ways to celebrate safely. Enjoy!