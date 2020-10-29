3 Character-Inspired Halloween Makeup Looks You Haven’t Thought Of Yet

In true 2020 fashion, Halloween is looking a little different this year. But even if you're not sipping spiked cider as you watch trick-or-treaters go by or purchasing a way too expensive ticket for a way too crowded bar this October 31, there's still something to be said for dressing up anyway and making the most of it. If nothing else, it's the perfect excuse to try your hand at some all-out Halloween makeup ideas.
And after months of spending time indoors, it's no surprise that our biggest spooky-season inspiration is coming from all the films and TV shows we've been binging during quarantine. Ahead, check out how three influencers recreated iconic beauty looks of some of their favorite on-screen characters. From a rhinestone cat eye à la Maddie Perez in HBO Original's Euphoria to a frightening doll look inspired by HBO's Annabelle Comes Home, get your fix of Halloween beauty inspo ahead, and sign up for a free 7-day trial (restrictions apply) of HBO Max today.