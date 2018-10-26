Story from Halloween

8 Sexy Halloween Costumes You Can Make With Lingerie

Kasandra Brabaw
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
There are plenty of valuable life lessons in Mean Girls, but when October hits and everyone starts planning their Halloween costumes, there's one quote that pops to mind: "Halloween is the one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it. The hardcore girls just wear lingerie and some form of animal ears."
Halloween slut-shaming aside, the movie taught us that making a last-minute costume is pretty damn easy, as long as you've got a stocked lingerie drawer. Whether you're strapped for costume options or want something sexy on a budget, your nice nightgowns or bra and panty sets can save you. All you'll need is a few accessories (not just animal ears) to pull off several creative costumes. Read on for a little inspiration.
Related Stories
The Celebrity Couples Halloween Costume Guide
Feel Like A Star In These Halloween Costumes
How To Eat For Free This Halloween

More from Sex & Relationships

R29 Original Series