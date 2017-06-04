It looks like the good ol' days of T.G.I.F. are back in full force. After reboots of Boy Meets World (via Girl Meets World) and Full House (with Fuller House), another classic sitcom is set to make its return. According to Vulture, Tia Mowry confirmed that she and her twin sister, Tamara, have their hearts set on bringing Sister, Sister back to the airwaves.
"We're looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show," Tia said in an interview with Nylon. "I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it's a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge."
So, while that's not as solid as, say, already having a time slot, network, and confirmation that the whole cast is ready and willing for a second go at the show (fingers crossed for Jackée Harry), it's definitely promising. The show ran from 1994-1999, starting as a T.G.I.F. show on ABC and then moving to the WB, now known as the CW, in 1995.
Tia notes that she and her sister are both working to pull everything together. It's not moving as quickly as they'd like, but they are dedicated to making their fans happy and creating a show that they can be proud of.
Fans loved the show for its reliability, which was due to the fact that many of the stories were actually taken from the Mowry sisters' lives. "A lot of people might not know this, but every year at the beginning of the season, me and my sister would sit down with the producers and tell them what’s going on with our lives in real life, and they would turn those into stories," Tia said. She'd want the new show to reflect that, with plots and details taken from her current life as a working mom.
In the meantime, viewers looking for a wholesome show about twins getting into various shenanigans (with a touch of psychic fun thrown in for good measure) can tune into Disney Channel's That's So Raven reboot, Raven's Home.
