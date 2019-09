Raven stars as a divorced mom with twins, Nia and Booker, and her live-in best friend Chelsea and her son Levi. It's a full house, and we'll likely see some other characters in the mix as well. Booker is the narrator, and he seems to have inherited his mom's psychic visions. Which means the premise of Raven's House is likely is the same as the original: Booker attempts to change future event based on his visions, with unintentionally hilarious, often disastrous results. It's a premise that will, at the very least, ensure lots of material. And Raven appears to be playing a well-meaning if bumbling mom. We see lots of Raven-Symoné's signature physical slapstick comedy. She shoots off a confetti canon at Nia, pops a racquetball into the air with her butt, and shoves Booker aside with the aplomb of a mom who just wants some peace and quiet. Raven even holds up Nia's training bra for everyone to see, which has us guessing that Raven is the kind of mom who delights in embarrassing her kids.