That's So Raven is getting the reboot treatment. Raven-Symoné is starring the in the grown-up version of her hit Disney teen show. Life after The View and Empire sees her back where she started, as Raven Baxter in Raven's Home, who still has her gift of psychic foresight and uses it to make a living as a psychic. And now we've got a trailer to give us a future glimpse of what's coming.
Raven stars as a divorced mom with twins, Nia and Booker, and her live-in best friend Chelsea and her son Levi. It's a full house, and we'll likely see some other characters in the mix as well. Booker is the narrator, and he seems to have inherited his mom's psychic visions. Which means the premise of Raven's House is likely is the same as the original: Booker attempts to change future event based on his visions, with unintentionally hilarious, often disastrous results. It's a premise that will, at the very least, ensure lots of material. And Raven appears to be playing a well-meaning if bumbling mom. We see lots of Raven-Symoné's signature physical slapstick comedy. She shoots off a confetti canon at Nia, pops a racquetball into the air with her butt, and shoves Booker aside with the aplomb of a mom who just wants some peace and quiet. Raven even holds up Nia's training bra for everyone to see, which has us guessing that Raven is the kind of mom who delights in embarrassing her kids.
Disney is trying to capture that reboot magic again since the critically-acclaimed Girls Meets World was canceled. One thing that will definitely help the show's longevity is Disney's knack for comedy that appeals to kids and adults alike like they did so masterfully in the original That's So Raven. Here's hoping Raven's Home can fill that void of shows we watched while babysitting. The show remieres on July 12th, 2017.
