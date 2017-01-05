Ta-Ta, Topanga! Girl Meets World Canceled

Bad news: You're going to have to say goodbye to Topanga and Cory again. Girl Meets World, the Boy Meets World reboot starring Rowan Blanchard as Riley Matthews, has been canceled after three seasons, Entertainment Weekly reports. The news comes a week after costar Rider Strong revealed that the Disney show had "ended." Blanchard, who has shunned the typical Disney star path by emerging as a young advocate for feminist and LGBT issues, posted a statement on social media to address the cancelation.
"Being on Girl Meets World is the most significant event in my life thus far," the teen shared. "It changed absolutely every aspect of it, and takes up most of the life I am able to remember. It is with this cast family I experienced mourning and heartbreak and overjoyment and long days that turned into long nights, each and every moment so painstakingly beautiful." The actress said she was writing through tears as she urged young fans to demand better content. And yes, she threw some shade Disney's way.
"Please continue to watch the show," she wrote. "To talk about it. Teens determine and influence all of this in general, and I hope and think our show reflects you for how you are: brave, opinionated, audacious, devoted, dynamic, loving, nurturing, and powerful. People, more than often adults who have forgotten their power, will tell you differently and I hope that is when you turn to our show, which is now your show. I will continue to fight to not be talked down to by the shows and books and movies that are aimed toward us. I ams sorry that this channel is just not able to understand that (don't think for a moment this happened because of you). But I know what we are capable of. I know very well what we did. I am above all humbled to know I belong to such an extraordinary generation. What an honor."
