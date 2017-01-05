Ta-Ta, Topanga! Girl Meets World Canceled

"Please continue to watch the show," she wrote. "To talk about it. Teens determine and influence all of this in general, and I hope and think our show reflects you for how you are: brave, opinionated, audacious, devoted, dynamic, loving, nurturing, and powerful. People, more than often adults who have forgotten their power, will tell you differently and I hope that is when you turn to our show, which is now your show. I will continue to fight to not be talked down to by the shows and books and movies that are aimed toward us. I ams sorry that this channel is just not able to understand that (don't think for a moment this happened because of you). But I know what we are capable of. I know very well what we did. I am above all humbled to know I belong to such an extraordinary generation. What an honor."