Rachel Kramer Bussel
Sex
21 Steamy Erotic Stories Written By Women — & Why They’re Important
Rachel Kramer Bussel
Nov 12, 2018
Home
I’m A Feminist, But I Feel Guilty For Being A Domestic Failure
Rachel Kramer Bussel
Jun 14, 2016
Sex & Relationships
The Beauty Of Not Sleeping Together
Rachel Kramer Bussel
Jul 2, 2014
Sex
How Writing Erotica Changed My Sex Life
I owe my career in erotica to one controversial woman who made headlines in 1999: Monica Lewinsky. While muddling through law school, I had been reading a
by
Rachel Kramer Bussel
Shopping
Why I’ll Never Carry A Teeny-Tiny Clutch
Sometimes, I see women carrying tiny clutches and think, That will never be me. No, my handbag motto is more like, “The bigger, the better.” I love
by
Rachel Kramer Bussel
Sex & Relationships
I'll Admit It: I Hate Relying On My Boyfriend
The other day, I needed to scan a document. Usually my boyfriend works the scanner for me, but he was at work. I emailed him to ask if he could explain
by
Rachel Kramer Bussel
Sex & Relationships
Why I Stopped Stalking My Ex On FB
I had been stalking my ex all across the Internet for about three years when I decided to stop cold turkey last year. Not as a New Year's resolution
by
Rachel Kramer Bussel
Fashion
Why Every Day Is No-Pants Day For Me
For me, every day is no-pants day. Not in the sense of Improv Everywhere’s no-pants subway riding, but rather, in the sense that when I get dressed, my
by
Rachel Kramer Bussel
