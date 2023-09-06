This Best-Selling Vibrator Lives Up To Its “Clitorally Mindblowing” Hype (& It’s On Sale Right Now!)
It's no secret that Lelo's advanced sex tech is at the forefront of the pleasure-distributing industry. In fact, its cutting-edge luxury vibrators have garnered a cult following of dedicated fans and reviewers, each one more enthused than the last and ready to convert anyone to their toy of choice. None have received quite as much acclaim as Lelo's clitoral stimulator, the Sona 2 Cruise, though. Despite its over-$100 price tag, the Sona remains not only one of R29's top-shopped suction vibrators (and tops the list of best oral sex toys, too) but one of our most-shopped products. With almost 3,000 5-star reviews to its name, Sona also has a host of extremely pleased customers claiming that it gave them the "most insane orgasm of [their] life" and that it's the "best clitoral vibrator" on the market.
If that kind of praise has piqued your interest, you're not going to want to sleep on this sex toy deal: Right now, as part of Lelo's Summer Fling Sale, the retailer is whacking 15% off the Sona 2 Cruise's slightly intimidating price tag, making it a little bit easier to swallow. I don't know about you, but I don't tend to believe anything with that much hype (I've been burned before!). But with the newly reduced price, and even my own team members saying it was not only their very first sex toy (easy enough for beginners), but it remained their go-to sex toy, I knew I needed to try it out for myself, just to see if it lived up to its "clitorally mindblowing" product description. Read ahead for my firsthand account of the Sona 2 Cruise to see how it stacks up.
The Rolls Royce of sex toys.
lelo reviewer
Immediately upon receiving the Sona 2 Cruise, I could see why fans call it: "the Rolls Royce of sex toys." This thing looks classy. It comes in three typical colourways (purple, black, and hot pink), but the curved back is plated in shiny silver or gold, making it appear as luxe as its price tag suggests. That's not where its fancy features stop, of course — despite looking like a typical suction vibrator, the Sona is anything but. Using Lelo's patented Sensonic Technology, the toy uses sonic waves (hence the name) that penetrate deeper into the internal structure of the clitoris, promising a pleasurable sensation unlike any other.
Lelo says this is "ideal for those looking to experience bigger, longer, and more intense orgasms." Lofty goals, Lelo. Who isn't looking for that from their vibrator, am I right? Its product description also claims the ability to dole out multiple orgasms, which only one toy has been able to do for me (shout out to Tracy's Dog OG!), so my scepticism level was high. But I went in with an open heart (and open legs), ready to be convinced. And whew, let me tell you...it was a ride.
When they talked about how fast you could reach an orgasm… they weren’t kidding!! The intensity and length was unreal. It went on so long that I [started] laughing.
lelo reviewer
Though Sona 2 Cruise is fast-charging and has a long-lasting play time (of up to 2 hours!), you won't need longer than about five minutes. And I'm being generous. After a glass (or two) of wine, I decided to finally try out the Sona, which had been fully charged earlier in the afternoon. Lelo recommends pairing your toy with a dab of lube for the best feeling possible, but my stash had been relocated from my nightstand, and I was too impatient to get started, so I opted to go without.
I'm almost glad I didn't (I can't imagine how strong you'd feel the stimulation with lube added). The Sona 2 Cruise promises a unique vibration unlike any other, and I should have believed it. Despite being a seasoned sex toy professional, the sensation actually managed to surprise me. The Sensonic Technology was a completely new feeling that had me writhing within seconds. Yes, seconds. In fact, even on the lowest of its 12 intensities, the vibration was slightly too strong around my clitoris, so I moved to the side and was surprised to feel that it barely changed the pressure. That's because while most vibrations just buzz around the surface of your clit, Lelo's technology really does stimulate deeper for more intense pleasure. It's also because of Sona's Cruise technology, which keeps the vibration steady, even if you let up on pressure against your body — an extremely fun feature I will definitely have fun playing around with in the future.
My soul left my body using this thing. Bravo. Bravo. Bravo.
lelo reviewer
The new sensation allowed me to play with different angles and toy placement that I hadn't considered before, and I found myself loving the way I could move the mouth of the toy around without diminishing my pleasure. Most suction vibrators need to seal themselves around your clit to keep the stimulation going, but the Sona was so powerful that no sealing was necessary. In fact, moving it around and exploring the different parts of my clit felt, well...mind-blowing.
My favourite part of the experience, though? After I slowly edged my way into my most intense (and perhaps longest!) orgasm ever, I was able to keep going and try for a second. After orgasming, my clit is usually too overstimulated to try for another, but because of the deeper orgasm, my stimulation just felt incredible instead of painful. The result of pushing through my twitching legs was a grand finale second orgasm that was so powerful I'm pretty sure I pulled my hamstring from it. Had I not had an awkwardly uncomfortable muscle cramp, though, I might have tried for a third. That's how intense and amazing my orgasm was. I didn't black out from pleasure à la my Tracy's Dog fav, but I experienced something just as good: a slow-building and never-ending stream of pleasure that never dropped in intensity and never combusted to the point of discomfort. Unlike other orgasms, which leave you with an eruption of volcanic pleasure, this kind of stimulation was powerful but steady, more like floating in a pit of hot lava. I didn't know that I needed gentle sonic waves instead of conventional vibrations, but as one reviewer stated, "There are times when you realise you don't know you're missing something until you have it," and that's exactly how I feel about my experience with the Sona 2 Cruise. In fact, it might become my new go-to toy.
I'm loath to admit when I am wrong, but — I can do it. So, I'll tell you without a doubt: the hype is real. This "clitorally mindblowing" toy did actually blow my mind when it came to learning about the intensity of pleasure I could push myself to, and it is definitely a top contender when it comes to clitoral stimulation.
I'm loath to admit when I am wrong, but — I can do it. So, I'll tell you without a doubt: the hype is real. This "clitorally mindblowing" toy did actually blow my mind when it came to learning about the intensity of pleasure I could push myself to, and it is definitely a top contender when it comes to clitoral stimulation.
I will never call my ex again.
lelo reviewer
