Here at Refinery 29, we're big fans of sexual wellness brand Dame. Between its infamous subway ads, earth-shattering luxury vibrators, and boundary-pushing accessibility (its products are now available at Sephora), Dame is committed to normalizing pleasure and diminishing stigmas around sexual wellness — and that's what we're all about. So, when we heard the brand was adding an entry-level vibrator to its lineup, we knew we were in for a treat. On October 12, Dame will launch Dip, a non-intimidating, price-accessible vibrator you're going to absolutely love.
Advertisement
Dame Dip, $49
Priced at $49, Dip is the most affordable multifunctional vibrator at Dame. With one button, you can control its five speed intensities, and its smooth oblong shape can be used just as easily internally as it is externally. Dame is calling it its first "entry-level" vibrator, perfect for someone at the beginning of the sexual wellness journey. But like all Dame vibrators, it's covered in an ultra-soft silicone that pads its powerful motor, meaning you get "whisper-quiet" pleasure that will blow you away. Literally. So, we have a feeling that advanced users will enjoy playing with Dip just as much as sexual pleasure newbies.
Although Dip doesn't go live for another three weeks, we wanted you to be the first to know about (and get a look at) the new release from the reader-favorite brand. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates, like a first-hand test run with Dip, so you can hear what a pro thinks of the new vibe before you click "purchase." In the meantime, Dame is filled with sexual wellness products that should definitely be in your arsenal, like the Dame Aer (which one of our writers said felt like "getting oral from a cloud") and the recently restocked Dame Arc, which was one of R29 readers' most purchased products last month.
Stay tuned!
Although Dip doesn't go live for another three weeks, we wanted you to be the first to know about (and get a look at) the new release from the reader-favorite brand. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates, like a first-hand test run with Dip, so you can hear what a pro thinks of the new vibe before you click "purchase." In the meantime, Dame is filled with sexual wellness products that should definitely be in your arsenal, like the Dame Aer (which one of our writers said felt like "getting oral from a cloud") and the recently restocked Dame Arc, which was one of R29 readers' most purchased products last month.
Stay tuned!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.