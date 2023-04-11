The 17 Best Clitoral Vibrators On Amazon, According To Satisfied Reviewers

When it comes to mind-blowing orgasms that leave your body limp, sweaty, and shaking, nothing gets you there faster than a clitoral vibrator. That's because, according to one study, nearly 37% of women need clitoral stimulation in order to orgasm. Indeed, the bundle of nerves between your legs' sole purpose is to provide pleasure, so it's no wonder that clitoral vibrators come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, intensities, and price points, to best help you reach your best orgasm possible.
And no retailer is more of a treasure trove of highly rated, affordable choices than Amazon. A cursory search returns over 10,000 vibrators of all kinds, from top-rated wands to viral sensations, like the rose suction vibrator, and all kinds of buzz-worthy products in between. In order to help you take just the cream of the crop, we've plundered the e-tailer's depths to bring you the top-rated clitoral vibrators on Amazon, according to extremely satisfied reviewers (who couldn't keep their orgasmic experiences to themselves). Ahead, browse the 17 best clitoral vibrators on Amazon, and get your best orgasm now.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star-and-up-only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.