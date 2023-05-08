Found: 17 Wand Vibrators On Amazon That Have Reviewers Buzzing With Pleasure

Even if you're new to using and learning about sex toys, chances are you're familiar with the tried and true model of the vibrating wand massager, which has dominated the sex toy market for the last 70 years (since the Hitachi first launched!). Known for their unbeatable clitoral stimulation abilities, these motorized friends pack a real punch that keep satisfied customers purchasing them again and again.
But did you know that Amazon's e-shelves are chock full of these "personal massagers," as well? That's right, hiding in the health category with Theraguns and other deep tissue muscle relaxers lies a whole world of easily orderable, incredibly well-priced wand vibrators. While many models have the original heft (and accompanying price tag) of the OG Hitachi, Amazon's wide array of wand vibrators range come in all shapes, sizes, and budgets that have reviewers claiming the resulting orgasms did everything from "[curing] depression," to having their soul leave their body and reaching the moon. Ahead, keep reading to see the 17 wand vibrators on Amazon with the highest reviews, and find the best one for you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
