Found: The Best Clitoral Vibrator To Use During Your Period

The eight-speed clitoral vibrator has become a cult fave among sex toy enthusiasts for many reasons. Of its 500+ reviews on Amazon, fans have focused on its wide range of intensities, which go from a very low rumble to an uber-high buzz, and super-soft silicone casing. Many of the reviews obsess over the vibrator's "flat-ish shape [which] makes it easy to use," and it was the first thing I noticed upon removing it from its packaging. The shape of the Touch X is unlike most other clitoral vibrators on the market. Not only is it small and flat-ish, making it extra easy to hold, but it also has a unique divot at the tip, which is meant to make space for your clit.



That is the key to why the Touch X is so perfect for an overstimulated clit. Because of this special concave tip, the rest of the vibrator can buzz through your entire vulva without pressing too hard against the clit. The tip is also flexible, so it nestles perfectly between your thighs, as opposed to protruding uncomfortably. Like other pleased reviewers, I also really enjoyed the wide range of vibrations. The lowest speed is more of a slow rumble than a buzz, which I think made for a better sensation against my sensitive clit. I also appreciated the ease of controls. While many simple clitoral vibrators require scrolling up through all the intensities to get to patterns, the Touch X separated them, so you can get the intensity and pattern you want with individual buttons. This also lessened the risk of overstimulating my clit since I could keep the lowest intensity on while I found a unique pattern that suited my arousal.