Sex toys always have us a-buzz. From a little extra pleasure with your S.O. to a full-stop solo show, there's a toy for your every mood. And no one knows that better than our loyal readers. Using our anonymous shopping data, we've compiled a list of the 12 most-loved, most-bought vibrators, massagers, wands, lubes, and more from the year so far. Whether you're just entering this wonderful world or looking to add a new sex tool to your arsenal, there's a toy just for you. Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling to read testimonials from some very satisfied customers on these reader-favorite toys.
Dame's Aer is the runaway bestseller on our guide to sex toys for beginners for a good reason. It features five different patterns and pulse intensities, perfectly mimicking all the tongue-action needed to send you right over the edge. Rechargeable and waterproof, the Aer is made with super-soft medical-grade silicone.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 231 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I don't have enough nice things to say about the Aer. It has genuinely changed my life. I went from being someone with a very low sex drive and hardly ever indulging in solo sex to daily use. My partner loves it too because it gets me in the mood! It's a win-win." – Amanda, Dame Reviewer.
For the best of the best when it comes to oral-in-a-toy, R29 readers jumped headfirst to the LELO's ORA 3 and haven't looked back. The toy's small, rotating beads inside soft silicone feels like an orgasmic-worthy oral experience.
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars with 254 reviews
Reviewers say: "If you've been thinking about it, don't, just get it. It's AMAZING! I've used it with my partner and he was delighted to introduce it to our playtime. So it's excellent for solo and excellent for couples. A+++ excited to try more from the range. The only con is that it takes a second to figure out, but when you do it's mind-blowing." – APRF, LELO Reviewer.
What's better than a waterproof bullet with 10 different and intense vibration modes? That it's nearly silent, of course. R29 readers went wild for this easy-to-use (and easy-to-climax) vibe.
Rating: 4.45 out of 5 stars with 19 reviews.
Reviewers say: "This bullet is amazing and really hits the right spot. never thought orgasm was this easy to achieve, it's so silent that you won't even notice that it's turned on until the moment you put it on. And don't be fooled by the size cause it may be small but oh boy it's powerful enough to leave you wanting more." – Baby99, Ella Paradis Reviewer.
The well-known and well-loved Better Love Lily Rabbit is everything you could want in a sex toy. It stimulates your clitoris and hits that G-spot just right simultaneously for all the back-to-back orgasms you could want. Plus, it's super quiet, rechargeable, and easy to use.
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars with 101 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I just love how this toy makes me feel that it was designed just for me. I have never ever had a toy like this. It covers all of the pleasure spots and the vibrations are to die for." – Lucia, Ella Paradis Reviewer.
Your vibrating wand of choice is another LELO product, the Smart Wand in Medium a.k.a the ultimate personal massager. Rechargeable, waterproof and sleek, bring on the pleasure from the sheets to the tub with intense vibrations that increase naturally. Plus, it just looks like a sculptural piece of art.
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 182 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I am so happy that I bought this wand a few months ago. The vibrations are very gentle, yet powerful enough for me on the higher settings. I don’t orgasm easily and this product delivers for me! I also enjoy the feeling of the silicone material (very high quality!) and cycling through the different vibration patterns to see what I like on a given day." – LelofanC, LELO Reviewer.
This Amazon must-have is on top of our most popular products chart every week. R29 readers and Amazon shoppers alike cannot get enough of this air-pulse clitoral stimulator. It features 11 intense pressure-wave vibrations for the suction-pulse combo that's perfect for you. Plus, it's completely waterproof and whisper-quiet.
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 43,463 reviews.
Reviewers say: "Buy it!!!! I take medication for depression which leaves my sex drive completely depleted with no orgasm in sight if I tried. After 10 minutes with this toy, I am ready for back-to-back orgasms!. You will not regret it. I promise." – Daphne, Amazon Reviewer.
If discretion is your number one concern — without compromising the power and pleasure — then Dame's Pom is the toy for you. Made from super-soft, comfortable silicone, it muffles the sound from its powerful 5-patterns-and-5-intensities motor. Plus, it's waterproof and rechargeable.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 710 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I love the feeling of the silicone, it's smooth and soft and feels great against my body. I think the variety of sensations, speeds, and vibrations is great and suits my needs perfectly. The quality seems great for the price, so far. It's a pretty basic vibe, but the shape fits nicely against me and I prefer these shapes to bullet vibes so it hits the spot for me. I'd definitely recommend [it] for anyone who likes a flatter clitoral vibe." – Elizabeth, Dame Reviewer.
Dr. Laurie Mintz, Ph.D., a certified sex therapist, broke down exactly why LELO's Sona 2 Cruise is the top choice for clitoral stimulators, and R29 readers bought it in bulk. With its suction and sonic technologies, the toy targets both the external and internal clitoris, giving you the most pleasing Os.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars with 2,145 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I have had vibrators in the past but this one is far superior to all others. It has completely changed my understanding of my orgasms and [the] different ways I can make them happen. This is also the first vibrator that has helped me have multiple orgasms. It is just the best." – OB22, LELO Reviewer.
With its 12 unique speeds and 8 patterns, there's really no reason to say no to this remote-controlled, panty-perfect vibrator. Ideal for creative playful (and not to mention sexy) scenarios, this Lovehoney item is sure to bring you (and your partner) back-to-back pleasure.
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars with 132 reviews.
Reviewers say: "A great way some fun foreplay. Let your partner take control with the remote. Very discrete and quiet but great vibrations for maximum satisfaction. As with all desire products, great storage case to easily tidy away." – Cobra, Lovehoney Reviewer.
Ideal for long-distance partner play, this R29-reader favorite vibrator features eight patterns with 12 levels of intensities. It can be controlled manually or entirely via its built-in app.
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars with 46 reviews.
Reviewers say: "The toy itself is smooth and sleek perfectly contouring to the body to be snug during use and wear out and about. The underwear supplied is a pretty touch and adjust to fit all sizes by the adjustable silk straps which add a feminine touch! The power on this toy is pretty darn good - offers different patterns/speeds and vibrations is so seriously quiet it would be perfect to use out and about! The app is what sells this toy and it works well enough - it could be a little more high-tech in its function but it does its job especially if you have a long-distance partner who can take control remotely! Definitely a toy that has become a firm favorite!" – C., Lovehoney Reviewer.
Maude's R29-reader-and-editor-favorite lube is this 100% natural and pH-balance. Completely free of irritating ingredients, it's safe to use on sensitive skin (and even comes in unscented for the fragrance-averse). Plus, it looks like an ordinary, chic body lotion on our bedside table.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 160 reviews.
Reviewers say: "This is our go-to lube, we have bought refills a few times now. It washes off very easily and doesn't leave behind any chemical/synthetic odors like some other products, which is a huge plus for me. We love the more natural ingredients, as well as how gentle it is on my sensitive skin." – Tess, Maude Reviewer.
Dr. Kate Balestrieri, licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist, spoke to R29 about the best arousal serums out there. Naming the Foria Awaken Oil as one of the best, its CBD-infused formula and botanical ingredients increase blood flow and soothe the vulva.
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars with 802 reviews.
Reviewers say: "Purchased this out of curiosity and to just have some fun with my partner, but wow. We really enjoy this stuff! A little seems to go a long way, and the spray nozzle makes for a very smooth application. We’ll be getting a little intimate, and he will randomly go reach for it now because of how much it satisfies the both of us! I find myself enjoying our already enjoyable sexy time more and more thanks to this product. Excited to explore and try more!" – Anonymous, Foria Reviewer.
