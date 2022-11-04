This Reader-Fave Brand Just Launched The First-Ever Internal Suction Vibrator

Suction vibrators are here to stay. From Tracy's Dog OG to the Amazon clitoral hall-of-famer Satisfyer Pro, there are endless variations on toys that snatch your soul by sucking your clit. If you're a fan (and if our anonymous shopping data is any indication, you are), get ready to take your snatch game up a notch in a new, exciting way.
Just in time for National Sex Toy Day, acclaimed luxury brand Womanizer has launched The Original, the first suction vibrator that uses the brand's Pleasure Air technology internally. Yes, that's right. It's time to learn how to suck your G-spot.
After trying the toy out for myself (which I'll get to in a hot minute), I sat down with acclaimed sexologist and author Jess O'Reilly, PhD, (aka Dr. Jess), who tested the toy before its release, to ask her about how the hell this newfangled toy works and why should I even want my G-spot sucked? She says the Womanizer OG is a toy that's been a decade in the making, and it fills a spot in your sex toy shelf that nothing else does. We know that we already love suction toys because of the oral sex simulation. When a toy sucks our clit, it immediately evokes the sensation of lips pulling and tugging (an incredible yet familiar feeling), but by using that same technology internally, Dr. Jess says, “[the OG] simulates a sensation that a partner can’t replicate.” Unless you're somehow having sex with an alien who can reach their lips up to your G-spot (which feels doubtful).
Unlike some of the other suction toys out there, this one vibrates and sucks simultaneously, making the most of its internal stimulation. Neither Dr. Jess nor myself love internal play, but it was so unique that it convinced us both to explore more. "I think it'll get me to do more internal stuff," she said. "It's too easy." And I have to agree.
The Womanizer OG, which comes in three beautiful colorways, looks anything but intimidating (which is how I usually think of internal toys). Instead, as I took it out of the box, I was immediately put at ease by the narrow tapered head with a wide suction mouth. Plus, if that weren't enough to inspire me, it also came with a handy-dandy "how-to-use" pamphlet that diagrammed a step-by-step of how and where to use the vibrator, including recommended positions for different sensations.
“
You can’t compare it to a finger or a tongue — it’s really something completely distinctive and new.
Antonija, womanizer reviewer
”
For my solo sesh, I used a drop of my current favorite lube (shout out to Lelo's Personal Moisturizer) and started by using it externally. It's a good suction vibrator. I usually need to get 80% of the way to orgasm before using a vibrator internally (which Dr. Jess assured me is totally normal), but the suction was wide enough that it peaked my arousal almost too quickly, and I was afraid I'd miss out on the internal sensation if I didn't switch to the vibrator at like...50% instead.
It turned out my instincts were totally on point, too, because once the suction was inside, it was unlike anything else I had ever really felt. While I usually have the appropriate words to relay how a particular toy feels and coaxes my body through orgasm, I find myself a little speechless from my experience with the Womanizer OG. The gentle air vibrations required barely the smallest change in pressure to create a full-body state of arousal that was unlike anything else I'd ever felt from a toy or human. Simply, the sensation can't be replicated (or, frankly, even explained that well, and I'm sorry for that).
For that reason alone, I'd recommend trying out the OG for yourself, just to see how it feels for you. While clitoral-suction toys are more focused, the internal suction felt less localized, like it reached a broader swatch of nerves, which enhanced my entire body's pleasure. Like everyone's body is different, so is their G-spot, but somehow the OG works with that. Whether you prefer gentle probing or intense suction that will leave you quaking, the OG has 12 settings that fit your needs. Plus, the curved shape feels uber-comfortable inside me — not too bulky but definitely present. At the end of my climax, I felt like I'd learned something new about my body, and I don't know that I can say anything nicer about a toy, period.
Honestly, I look forward to more marathon sessions with this newfangled toy and exploring more of the sensations it's capable of pulling out of me. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants a toy they can learn and grow with. Celebrate National Sex Toy Day with a brand-new sensation, and figure out what's right for you.
