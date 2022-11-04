This Reader-Fave Brand Just Launched The First-Ever Internal Suction Vibrator

For that reason alone, I'd recommend trying out the OG for yourself, just to see how it feels for you. While clitoral-suction toys are more focused, the internal suction felt less localized, like it reached a broader swatch of nerves, which enhanced my entire body's pleasure. Like everyone's body is different, so is their G-spot, but somehow the OG works with that. Whether you prefer gentle probing or intense suction that will leave you quaking, the OG has 12 settings that fit your needs. Plus, the curved shape feels uber-comfortable inside me — not too bulky but definitely present. At the end of my climax, I felt like I'd learned something new about my body, and I don't know that I can say anything nicer about a toy, period.



Honestly, I look forward to more marathon sessions with this newfangled toy and exploring more of the sensations it's capable of pulling out of me. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants a toy they can learn and grow with. Celebrate National Sex Toy Day with a brand-new sensation, and figure out what's right for you.