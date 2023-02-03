Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Best-Selling Vibrator For Valentine’s Day

If there's anything we can count on from Amazon, it's a great deal on a viral product. No matter what the occasion, it's pretty much guaranteed that the mega e-tailer will have it (and at an ultra-affordable price). This Valentine's Day, Amazon's sales extend to celebrating the most important kind of love: self-love. Which brings us to its top-rated vibrator, the personal massager from Luna.
With an impressive 15,000 five-star reviews to its name, this eight-speed stimulator has been thoroughly vetted and received the highest marks. "I've had it for two years, and it still makes me weak in the knees," boasts one reviewer, while another calls it the "wand of wonder." And until February 14, you can purchase Luna for a mere $22, so you can have the pleasure-filled Valentine's Day you deserve.
Available in two gorgeous colorways (hot pink and black), Luna is as cute as she is effective. With eight (yes, count them, EIGHT!) speed intensities and 20 vibration patterns, this personal massager delivers wand-level power in an easy-to-hold package. At only 6 ounces, the wand is extremely light, especially compared to similar models. Plus, it comes with its own nifty travel case, perfect for the woman on the go. The TSA-friendly massager is small enough to pack in a carry-on for the ultimate orgasmic vacation.
Multiple reviewers were blown away by how much pleasure it was able to deliver without a hefty motor or a plug to keep it supercharged through their play sessions. That can be attributed to the flexible head's textured, ridge-like surface, which allows for more targeted clitoral stimulation — aka, the ability to create better and faster orgasms.
“
1 MINUTE AND 15 SECONDS. Your girl tapped out... My arm curled up like the freaky guy on Scary Movie with the mashed potatoes... I laughed when I saw it’s from a family-owned business. Thank you, family.
amazon reviewer
”
Besides its unmatched power, the rechargeable wand is also a fan favorite because it's completely wrapped in silicone, making it 100% waterproof for shower and bath-time fun, unlike many other wands. With a two-hour run time and a whisper-quiet motor, it's ideal for someone with a roommate or still living at home. It's no wonder it ranks so high on Amazon's sensual massagers. Also, because it's technically a "personal massager," you have complete plausible deniability if someone finds it (just tell them it's for alleviating neck pain!).
Personally, we think it'd make an excellent Galentine's gift for a bestie or two (or three, come on it's only $22!). Do your friends a solid and gift them the present of orgasms this holiday.
And if you're already a fan of the Luna, browse our other favorite wand vibrators below. Or check out all the sex toys currently on sale on Amazon for a wider variety of stimulation options. Either way, you can't miss.
“
Buy it.
amazon reviewer
”
shop 6 products