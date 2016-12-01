Skip navigation!
Hayley Mason & The Astrotwins
Spirit
Scorpio Love Horoscope - December 2016
Dec 1, 2016
Spirit
Libra Love Horoscope - December 2016
Dec 1, 2016
Spirit
Leo Love Horoscope - December 2016
Dec 1, 2016
Spirit
Virgo Love Horoscope - December 2016
Oh, the feels! December's emo star map cranks your heart wide open. And frankly, you wouldn't have it any other way. Give the "nice guy" type a chance to
Spirit
Gemini Love Horoscope - December 2016
This December, pairing is caring. With the sun beaming through Sagittarius and Capricorn — the rulers of your relationship houses — you'll feel ready
Spirit
Cancer Love Horoscope - December 2016
Update your privacy policy, Cancers. The magic happens behind closed doors this December, as mojo-boosting Mars slinks through your seductive eighth
Spirit
Taurus Love Horoscope - December 2016
Oh, come all ye faithful? In December, you won't settle for less than a loyal mate who is willing to invest in the long haul. As go-getter Mars sails
Spirit
Pisces Love Horoscope - December 2016
Slow and steady wins the romantic race this December, Pisces. You might have to fight your basic instincts — the ones that make you want to fall head
Spirit
Aries Love Horoscope - December 2016
Love knows no bounds for Aries this December. With the sun cruising through Sagittarius and your worldly ninth house until the 21st, it's anyone's guess
Spirit
Aquarius Love Horoscope - December 2016
How lucky are you, Aquarius? This month you'll host cosmic lovebirds Venus and Mars in your sign — a surefire way to kick your romantic life back into
Spirit
Capricorn Love Horoscope - December 2016
December's fantasy-fueled star map could make the month feel like a fairytale come true. With the sun floating through your dreamy 12th house, you'll
Spirit
Sagittarius Love Horoscope - December 2016
Move over Dasher and Dancer. You're in full-on Vixen mode this December as the sun soars through Sagittarius until the 21st. Although serious Saturn has
Spirit
Your Beauty Forecast, December 2016
You can't rush love — and you can't fake it either. This month, the expressive sun and serious Saturn ride together through Sagittarius — the zodiac's
Horoscopes
Your Beauty Forecast, November 2016
Passion, intrigue, and desire — oh my! November is Scorpio season, a month that could make even the most hardcore anti-romantic feel like a minx. With
Spirit
Pisces Love Horoscope - November 2016
Think you have a type, Pisces? November's planets beg to differ. With the Scorpio sun steaming things up in your worldly ninth house, amour could arrive
Spirit
Virgo Love Horoscope - November 2016
Come here — now go away. With the Scorpio sun percolating in your curiously mercurial third house until the 21st, your feelings could run towards the
Spirit
Libra Love Horoscope - November 2016
November's golden rule: Sharing is caring. With the Scorpio sun in your house of practical magic, you require a mate who can fund their half of the tab
Spirit
Leo Love Horoscope - November 2016
Throw a couple of logs on the fire, Leo, and roll out the bearskin rug. November's nesting vibes are all about the romance. Cuddling and canoodling are
Spirit
Gemini Love Horoscope - November 2016
Things are getting serious, Gemini. And for a change, you’re the one hinting at a stronger commitment. With amorous Venus in your relationship houses
Spirit
Cancer Love Horoscope - November 2016
Ready to make things Instagram official? With November's love-out-loud starmap, your private sign is uncharacteristically prone to PDA. Flaunt your arm
Spirit
Aries Love Horoscope - November 2016
November could feel like one long, sultry playdate for you, Aries. With the Scorpio sun heating up your passionate and seductive eighth house, you're in
Spirit
Taurus Love Horoscope - November 2016
November's starmap is partnership-positive for Taurus. With the sun simmering in your relationship house all month, the only shades of grey you'll stand
Spirit
Aquarius Love Horoscope - November 2016
In November, you need someone who looks as good on paper as they do in their online pics. Cruise the suit-and-tie crowd for promising prospects. A fellow
Spirit
Sagittarius Love Horoscope - November 2016
Your feelings run hot and cold in early November, so don't make any sudden moves. With the sun in Scorpio and your 12th house of fantasy until the 21st,
Spirit
Capricorn Love Horoscope - November 2016
Earth to Capricorn! With go-getter Mars rounding out a tour through Capricorn until the 8th, you'll be too consumed with projects to think about love. But
Spirit
Scorpio Love Horoscope - November 2016
It's all on your terms this month, Scorpio, because hey — it's your birthday season. Let yourself be spoiled, and give your suitors clear directions on
Spirit
Virgo Love Horoscope - October 2016
What's the rush, Virgo? October's slow and sensual groove reminds you that good things come to those who wait. Take time to really get to know your latest
Spirit
Leo Love Horoscope - October 2016
BFF or bae? How about both rolled into one, Leo? With the Libra sun activating your light-hearted third house until the 22nd, a platonic connection could
Spirit
Cancer Love Horoscope - October 2016
Do you want to cuddle on the couch or slay on the step-and-repeat? With the sun chilling in your domestic zone until the 22nd, indulge in nights in,
Spirit
Gemini Love Horoscope - October 2016
With the sun in your glamorous, amorous fifth house until the 22nd, the month is off to a sizzling start. Strike while the iron is scorching, Gemini, by
