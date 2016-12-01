Move over Dasher and Dancer. You're in full-on Vixen mode this December as the sun soars through Sagittarius until the 21st. Although serious Saturn has calmed your wild side considerably in 2016, you could truly enjoy your single status this month. With Mars and Venus flitting through your friendly, flirtatious third house throughout the month, you could charm anyone from the hot barista to the buttoned-up banker type. Dating apps could turn up a lucky swipe from the 7th through the 19th. Group hangs are magic for your mojo, too. Just make sure your GF hasn't called dibs on the "friend" she invited along to the holiday happy hour.



On the 13th, the full moon in Gemini puts commitment in your crosshairs. Don't let a good one slip away by being fickle. The grass isn't always greener on the other side of Cupid's fence. Settling down becomes more palatable when the sun sinks into Capricorn for a month on the 21st, making you long for stability again. With Mars moving on to your domestic quarters after the 19th, you may be inspired to make more space for bae at your place, or to discuss a co-signed lease for 2017.

